"Boy got that Jokic package": Ohio State fans react to moment between Sam Greer and Ryan Day during his in-person commitment

It’s been more than two months since the Ohio State bagged a pledge from four-star offensive tackle Sam Greer. But fans can’t seem to have enough of the wholesome moment when Greer surprised Ryan Day and his staff on Wednesday to announce his commitment in person. A video capturing the moment was posted by SportsCenter NEXT on Instagram.

With more than 16,000 likes and scores of comments in a matter of hours, the post has gone viral. And fans are sharing their reactions to the moment. An Instagram user, Stewwfilmz, wrote:

“That boy got that Jokic package. Stop playing bro.”

Similarly, a fan named Hbk_th3_3rd also wrote:

“Dude forgot he was playing basketball. U see that lineman stance.”

Another Instagram user, 1_maudd, commented:

“He had to show dude he be in that field too.”

In another comment, Jbcoolingg wrote:

“Imo he look like he can be molded into great te.”

A fan, _dat.16.carder_, commented:

“That kid looks like a bulldozer. Bout time!”

Another fan, Teh56, wrote:

“Big fella with that kick step on hardwood.”

Reactions to Sam Greer's surprising Ohio State commitment

A prized in-state recruit, Sam Greer is the No. 4 prospect out of Ohio in the 2026 recruiting class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 8 offensive tackle nationally. The Buckeyes competed for his commitment against tough rivals like Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee and Florida. Following his visit to announce his commitment, Greer told On3:

“I really enjoyed my time at OSU. It definitely felt different with all the new faces, but in a good way. The o-line has four different coaches helping with development and making sure you’re being the best version of yourself every day. I really appreciate having all that feedback in real time from the coaches, and I love the tempo and culture of OSU. They’re always playing to win and to prove something.”

What Sam Greer’s commitment to Ohio State means

Perhaps the biggest insight into what Sam Greer’s commitment to Ohio State means came from his football coach at Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio), Tim Tyrrell. He said in an interview:

“He’s a hell of a player. We knew that as a freshman. We wanted to move him up, but then everyone got to see his athletic ability playing basketball. He’s a hell of a football player; we knew that going in. It’s just that not everybody other than us got a chance to see it.”

Ryan Day and his staff have seen what Sam Greer has to offer, and they took a bet on it. The Buckeyes fans will be waiting to see how it plays out.

