"Brandon Jennings" "Jalen Rose": Hoops fans compare Jason Crowe Jr. to NBA stars following his standout Nike EYBL show

Five-star junior Jason Crowe Jr. just wrapped up a phenomenal season with Inglewood High School, where he averaged 35.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 3.1 steals per game. He carried that same energy into AAU basketball, and after just two sessions, he's already become the top scorer in the Nike EYBL, putting up an average of 24.7 points per game.

Ad

On Wednesday, Overtime shared a post highlighting Crowe's achievement and performance in the Nike EYBL. The post included a video of Crowe in action, draining threes, blowing by defenders, throwing down dunks, and scoring from just about everywhere on the floor.

Ad

Trending

The post also included Overtime's question on who Crowe Jr.'s NBA comp is. Fans chimed in with their suggestions, with some bringing up names like Brandon Jennings, Jalen Rose, Kevin Porter, and De'Aaron Fox.

"Brandon Jennings." One fan said.

"Jalen Rose." Said another.

"A mix of Kevin Porter jr and De'aaron Fox," another fan said.

Some fans also compared him to James Harden and Jamal Crawford:

Ad

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥, James Harden 2.0." One fan said.

"Is it crazy to say I see a little bit of Jamal Crawford in him," Another fan said.

Some fans, however, simply praised Crowe's performance as shown in the video:

"Bro averaging 24.7 and still smiling like he didn't just ruin someone's scholarship 💀." One fan said.

"bro is just a pure bucket getter," Another fan said.

Ad

Hoops fans compare Jason Crowe Jr. to NBA stars following his standout Nike EYBL show. (mage via Instagram @overtime)

Jason Crowe Jr. currently plays for the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike EYBL. He has led the team to five wins in seven games in the last two Nike EYBL sessions. The Oakland Soldiers' next game comes up against Jet Academy on Friday.

Ad

Where is Jason Crowe Jr. projected to play college basketball?

As a junior, five-star prospect Jason Crowe Jr. still has one more year of high school basketball ahead of him, but that hasn't stopped college programs from aggressively pursuing him. The 6-foot-3 point guard already holds 16 offers, including from top programs like USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington, among others.

At the moment, On3 has USC as the clear favorite with a 53% chance. The next two favourites are the UCLA Bruins and California State University, with a 4.2 and 3.6% chance, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More