Breanna Stewart high school stats: A look back at UConn star's early basketball career

Breanna Stewart, the 6-foot-4 forward, was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm from the UConn Huskies. However, she moved to the New York Liberty in 2023, having started all the games in the regular season for both teams.

In the 2024 regular season, Stewart averaged 20.4 points on 45.8% shooting, including 29.5% from behind the three-point arc. She also had 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in 38 matches.

The 2012 McDonald's All-American was also present at the 2025 edition of the prestigious game to present the award to the UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts for winning the MVP Award:

Stewart started her high school basketball career in 2010-11, playing for the Cicero–North Syracuse High School (C-NS) in Cicero, averaging nine points, almost nine rebounds and seven blocks per game, when she was in eighth grade.

During her freshman year, Breanna Stewart led her school to a 21-3 overall record and a place in the regional final game, while averaging a double double with 17.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and seven blocks per game. In her sophomore year, Breanna Stewart led her team to an 18-4 record, averaging 22.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 7.2 blocks per contest

Cicero–North Syracuse High School won the New York Section 3 and New York Class AA State Title with a 22-3 overall record, as she averaged a double-double with 24.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, three assists, 2.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per contest. Furthermore, she also announced that she will be signing for UConn.

Her senior year saw her continue the dominance, scoring 26.4 points per game. She notched up 13.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and stole the ball 2.8 times per game, leading her team to a 22-3 overall record and winning the New York Class AA State Title and Class AA Federation Crown.

Breanna Stewart's high school basketball awards and honors

In her senior year and the 2011-12 season, Breanna Stewart won the Gatorade National Player of the Year, USA Today Player of the Year, Parade Magazine Player of the Year, McDonald's Morgan Wootten Player of the Year Award, WBCA (Women's Basketball Coaches Association) Player of the Year and the Naismith Trophy.

She also won the 2011 Gatorade New York Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Furthermore, she also won the gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Championship in Chile in 2011, averaging 11.2 ppg on 46.8% shooting and 7.3 rpg, leading the team to a 7-1 record.

