Brent Venables' Oklahoma offers scholarship to emerging offensive tackle to the Class of 2027

After wrapping up a disappointing 2024 season with a 6-7 record, Oklahoma is shifting its focus to the future, both on the field and in recruiting. One of the Sooners' newest targets in the 2027 class is offensive tackle Albert Simien, who received a scholarship offer from Brent Venables' program on Monday.

Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh extended the offer to Simien.

"After a great conversation with @OU_CoachB, I'm thankfull and blessed to receive an offer from @OU_Football," Simien posted on X Saturday.

According to MaxPreps, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound prospect played one game as a junior in 2024, recording one tackle. In the 2023 season, he tallied 33 tackles (16 solo, 17 assists), five tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

Simien has yet to be ranked by major recruiting services. If he commits, he will become the first member of Oklahoma's 2027 class.

Which other schools are in contention for Albert Simien besides Oklahoma?

Even as a sophomore, Albert Simien has been a rising name in the recruiting scene. Before receiving an offer from Oklahoma, he had already secured scholarships from LSU, McNeese State, Tennessee, Lamar, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Houston.

As a sophomore, Simien is still early in his recruitment, but LSU might get an edge in his recruitment with its early move. Tigers offensive line coach Brad Davis has also made a great bond with him.

“Coach Davis has done a great job of taking his time to explain the recruiting process to me and let me know that it’s more than just football that LSU has to offer,” Simien told Tiger Bait.

Oklahoma has just entered the race, but with a strong push, it could gain momentum. The Sooners have extended offers to several offensive tackles in the 2026 cycle, including Jake Hildebrand, Caden Moss, Brian Swanson and DeMarrion Johnson.

Among them, they are currently leading in Swanson's recruitment with a 43.4% chance of securing his commitment, as per On3. He is the No. 5 tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 8 prospect in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

