Brent Venables targets four-star linebacker for Oklahoma's 2026 class

Four-star linebacker Nick Abrams has been a hot name in the recruitment world of the 2026 class. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect received his latest offer from Brent Venables on Friday.

"#AGTG After a great conversation with @JamesSkalski I’m blessed to receive my 28th offer from The University of Oklahoma," Abrams posted on X, tagging OU assistant linebacker coach James Skalski.

Rivals recruiting insider Parker Thune reported that while Skalski was the first member of the Sooners' staff to contact Abrams, the actual offer came from Venables.

“He (Skalski) called me and told me they were very interested in me," Abrams told Rivals "He didn’t exactly offer me; he didn’t really say the words. But I kind of figured it was coming, and then Coach Venables texted me a video of him on the plane telling me."

Abrams attends McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland. During his junior season, he made 77 total tackles, four sacks and one interception. According to Spartan Tailgate, he has exceptional speed and agility, as well as good tackling abilities.

Nick Abrams has also received offers from Minnesota, West Virginia, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Temple and Georgia.

Nick Abrams shares a unique thing about his Oklahoma offer

The Oklahoma offer is a special one for Nick Abrams due to his family connection.

"I actually had a cousin that used to play for Oklahoma; his name was Charles Tapper," Abrams said, via Rivals. "So it’s pretty cool that I was watching him playing on TV in Oklahoma, and now I have an offer from them."

Tapper was one of the most well-liked Sooners of the past decade, earning All-Big 12 honors twice (2013 and 2015). He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and retired from football four years later.

As for Abrams, he is ranked as the No. 25 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 6 overall prospect in Maryland, per the On3 Industry Rankings. His addition would be a big win for OU's 2026 recruiting class, which has yet to secure a linebacker commitment.

The Sooners' 2026 class ranks No. 15 in the nation and No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference with four committed players.

