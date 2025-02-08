Bret Bielema's Illinois receives commitment of four-star safety to the Class of 2026

Four-star safety Kaedyn Cobbs committed to Illinois' 2026 class on Friday. The Guyer High School (Texas) standout chose Bret Bielema's program over schools like Nebraska, UNLV, Texas Tech, UTSA, Baylor, SMU and Oklahoma State, among others.

Despite primarily playing safety, the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has been recruited as a linebacker as well. Linebackers coach Archie McDaniel recruited Cobbs for the Illini, and his commitment came following a visit from Illini coaches on Jan. 30.

The Fighting Illini are coming off a 10-3 campaign in the 2024 season and a 21-17 win over South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. This phenomenal season gave the program an edge in its 2026 recruiting class.

Cobbs' commitment makes him the ninth member of Illinois’ 2026 class, which ranks No. 18 nationally. His addition marks the program’s third four-star pledge in the first week of this month alone, putting the Illini on track to assemble the highest-rated recruiting class in school history.

Eight of Illinois' nine commitments have come since Jan. 1, and the program remains in contention for key targets like running back Lesroy Tittle and wide receiver Devyon Hill-Lomax.

What does Kaedyn Cobbs' commitment mean to Illinois?

Kayden Cobbs finished the 2024 season with 74 tackles (11 tackles for loss), zero passing touchdowns allowed, four forced fumbles and five sacks, while also having 321 yards and seven touchdowns on 42 carries during a four-game postseason run as a running back.

“Kaedyn is very physical, especially in man coverage when passes are thrown his way," recruiting analyst Kedric Prince said about Cobbs. " His hip rotation is remarkable which means turn and go find the ball, and he is able to run down receivers due to his speed alone.”

Besides football, Cobbs competes in track, posting impressive times of 11.09 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 22.66 seconds in the 200, while also participating in multiple relay events.

"It's hard to find a linebacker who is 200 who can move and can cover, run fast and change direction," Cobbs told the Illini Inquirer last year. "I feel like that quickness and speed, I'm that perfect combination here."

Cobbs is the No. 46 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 60 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

