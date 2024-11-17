Brian Kelly's LSU loses commitment of 2025 class four-star IOL following huge Florida loss

Four-star interior offensive lineman Devin Harper flipped his commitment from Brian Kelly's LSU to Ole Miss’s 2025 class. The decommitment came following the Tigers’s 16-27 loss to Florida in The Swamp on Saturday.

Harper had been committed to LSU (6-4, 3-3 SEC) since January. However, the Tigers's struggles this season, including three consecutive double-digit losses, have caused him to reconsider his future.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2 SEC) capitalized on the opportunity to impress Harper during his visit for the Rebels’s 28-10 victory over Georgia on Nov. 9.

“The atmosphere was top tier, the best game I’ve been to,” Harper told OM Spirit’s Zach Berry after the game. “The Grove showed me love and the game atmosphere was just electric from the teams play to the fans.”

Devin Harper plays for Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. He is ranked the No. 7 offensive lineman nationwide, the No. 90 recruit in the 2025 class and the No. 3 athlete in Louisiana per On3.

LSU and Ole Miss 2025 class update following Devin Harper’s flip

Devin Harper chose LSU over programs like Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss and Tennessee, among others, in January. Following his decommitment, the Tigers are left with 26 players in the 2025 class, ranking No. 5 in the nation. The cycle has three other interior offensive linemen commits: Carius Curne, Tyler Miller, and Brett Bordelon.

After losing Harper, LSU’s next big task will be to keep five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood locked in, as the Michigan Wolverines are targeting him for a long time. Even five-star cornerback commit DJ Pickett has been heavily pursued by the Miami Hurricanes, while tight end commit Mike Tyler appears likely to flip to his in-state program - the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Meanwhile, Harper’s commitment makes Ole Miss’s class of 2025 now tally 21 committed players. He becomes the fourth Louisiana recruit and the third offensive lineman in the Rebels’s class, marking him the first listed interior player.

Harper’s commitment continues a strong week for Ole Miss, which also flipped five-star wide receiver Caleb Cunningham from Alabama and three-star cornerback Dante Core from Auburn.

This week, the Rebels coaching staff also extended offers to multiple potential prospects, and more commitments are likely to follow.

