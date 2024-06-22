Brian Kelly's LSU gets new weapon to load its 2026 roster as 4-star DL Richard Anderson commits to Tigers

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue strengthening through recruitment, and they have secured a commitment from Richard Anderson, a four-star prospect from Edna Karr High School in New Orleans. The defensive lineman had offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M, USC, and Duke, among others.

Following his impressive sophomore season, where he helped lead Edna Karr to a 10-2 record and a Louisiana Division I Select state semifinal appearance, Anderson identified LSU, Florida State, and Ole Miss as his top choices. Momentum swung in the Tigers' favor in March, supported by predictions from On3's recruiting experts Billy Embody and Shea Dixon.

Richard Anderson's relationship with LSU grew through multiple visits to Baton Rouge, including two unofficial visits and an official visit to the program's renowned Friday Night Lights Camp. During his time on campus, he felt a strong connection with the coaching staff, especially defensive line coach Bo Davis. This connection ultimately led him to shut down his recruitment process and commit to the Tigers.

According to the 247 Sports Composite, Richard Anderson is ranked as the No.15 defensive lineman in the country, the No. 7 player out of Louisiana for the class of 2026, and the No. 133 overall prospect in the country. The On3 Industry Ranking lists him as the No. 131 overall prospect in the 2026 class, No. 13 defensive lineman, and No. 7 prospect in Louisiana.

Brian Kelly's recruiting class shaping up following Richard Anderson's pledge

Richard Andrson has become the first commitment of LSU's 2026 recruiting class. The long-term impact of Anderson’s commitment remains to be seen, but his decision signals LSU’s ongoing success in attracting top-tier talent.

Edna Karr High School has already contributed to LSU's 2025 class with the commitment of four-star wide receiver TaRon Francis. The Tigers also lead the On3 RPM race for two other Edna Karr standouts: 2026 safety Aiden Hall and 2025 defensive lineman Corey Adams.

LSU's 2026 still has a long way to go but their 2025 is definitely going strong, with being ranked as the nation’s No. 7 recruiting class by the 247 Sports Team Composite. The class includes promising players like Bryce Underwood, Harlem Berry, Jaboree Antoine, Keylan Moses, JT Lindsey, Alexandria, Tyler Miller, Brett Bordelon, and Devin Harper.