Brian Kelly's LSU hosts elite OT Immanuel Iheanacho amid Oregon, Georgia and Maryland push

Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho was Brian Kelly’s guest on Tuesday, as the LSU Tigers continued their bid to sign the Baltimore (Maryland) standout prospect. Iheanacho is in the process of deciding where he’ll play in college, with Baton Rouge being the latest stop on his spring itineration.

The Tigers will bank on the impression they make on Iheanacho, as well as the strong relationship he has built with their DL coach Brad Davis. However, they have to contend with 10 other schools in his top 11 colleges. Other schools that made the cut are Maryland, Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, and Tennessee.

Even within this top-11 shortlist, Iheanacho has revealed a list of four prioritized destinations, including his home state school, Maryland, Oregon, Georgia, and Penn State. He spoke with On3 earlier in March, discussing the reasons behind his choices.

"It’s kind of funny. I’m trying not to be indecisive," Iheanacho said. "First I liked Georgia a lot, then Oregon and Maryland now is my top school. Oregon still excites me and still intrigues me. They’re the school I have the best relationship with."

Immanuel Iheanacho’s college interests explained

There are a few factors that fuel Immanuel Iheanacho’s interest in schools. These inform what he looks out for when he visits campuses. He opened up on this during an interview with On3 in February.

"I’d probably say how all the players fit. A bigger student feeling," Iheanacho said. "I don’t talk to all the players a lot, so being able to see how the players really feel obviously certain situations are different. Seeing how certain coaches are genuinely."

Immanuel Iheanacho is the nation’s No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 2 overall prospect in the class, per the same source.

Early in the year, Iheanacho reminded scouts at the UnderArmour All-America camp why he’s rated so highly, with an impressive performance.

“Iheanacho came to into Under Armour All-America week as one of the younger, more inexperienced prospects in the entire event. Despite the youth and lack of experience, he never looked like a fish out of water,” On3’s Cody Bellaire said about Iheanacho’s performance at the camp.

As he prepares for more possible visits over the course of the spring, Immanuel Iheanacho’s recruitment process is about to get more interesting.

