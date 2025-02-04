Brian Kelly's LSU loses commitment of four-star DL from the Class of 2026

Four-star defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy decommitted from LSU's 2026 class on Monday. The standout from Tupelo High School (Mississippi) had originally pledged to Brian Kelly’s program on Jan. 2 during the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida.

McCoy's decision also comes a week after Kelly personally visited Tupelo on Jan. 26 to see him.

“I just need to think about things a little more,” McCoy told On3 about his decommitment. “LSU is a great school and I love coach Peoples, so LSU is still in the mix, but I just wanted to open things back up.”
The 6-foot-7-inch, 245-pound prospect played a key role in Tupelo’s undefeated 14-0 season in 2024, helping the team secure a Class 7A state championship. He recorded 120 tackles (31.5 tackles for loss) and 15 sacks throughout three years of his high school career.

JaReylan McCoy is the No. 8 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 5 prospect in Mississippi, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. With his decommitment, the Tigers are left with five committed players in the 2026 class. The Tigers still have one defensive lineman in the cycle: four-star prospect Richard Anderson.

Which schools are in the mix for JaReylan McCoy following his LSU decommitment?

JaReylan McCoy currently holds 34 scholarship offers and has identified Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee as programs he is considering following his decommitment.

"Relationships and the people I am around is what I am looking for,” McCoy told On3 about his next commitment decision. “I want to be around great people. Building close relationships is key in my decision.”

Despite keeping his options open, McCoy is trending toward Ole Miss. On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons projected him to land with the Rebels, assigning a 60% confidence rating to his prediction. As an in-state prospect, McCoy has strong ties to Ole Miss.

"They were telling all the guys in the room what we wanted to hear -- they were promising on playing time and if you wanna play your first year, how you need to be in the green," McCoy told Rivals following the trip. "They're the top defense in the SEC and they're pushing hard for me to join them."

JaReylan McCoy will be a big addition to Ole Miss' 2026 class, which has two committed players so far.

