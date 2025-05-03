"Bridges can be rebuilt with God’s help": Kansas City Chiefs DB coach backs Nebraska QB commit Trae Taylor after Illinois controversy

Four-star quarterback Trae Taylor committed to Matt Rhule's Nebraska on Thursday in a ceremony at Carmel Catholic High School (Mundelein, Illinois). He becomes the first player committed to the Huskers in the 2027 cycle.
However, Taylor's commitment sparked criticism, as he initially put on an Illinois hat before tossing it aside and donning a Nebraska cap. The move sparked criticism from fans, and Taylor later posted a video on X to apologize for his action.
"I did want to film this video to apologize to the Illini Nation," Taylor said. "Throwing the hat the way I did during my commitment is not the way I want to be perceived and I know that was very disrespectful. I really just want to get on here and say that that's not who I am.
"That's not the way I want to be known as. The moment got to me a little bit and I just want to say sorry. I'm very grateful for all the support that the Illini Nation has brought to me and the coaching staff."
On Friday, Kansas City Chiefs defensive back coach Dave Merritt offered support in the comments, writing,
"We all make mistakes. Bridges can be rebuilt with God’s help. Stay focused on finishing High School now. Go Create memories with friends and love ones. College can wait. M. Rhule has my cell if you need any help going forward. 🙏🏾"
Taylor chose Nebraska over Illinois, LSU and Texas A&M, marking another major recruiting success for the Huskers, who secured five-star Dylan Raiola (2024), TJ Lateef (2025) and a commitment from Dylan’s younger brother, Dayton Raiola (2026).
Trae Taylor kicks off recruiting process for Nebraska
Trae Taylor is the No. 3 quarterback in the 2027 class and the No. 40 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Just a day after his commitment, Taylor started recruiting prospects for Nebraska.
Taylor kicked off the process by recruiting four-star tight end Ahmad Hudson.
"Ok let’s get this started. @AhmadHudson9 you already know. @HuskerFootball is where it’s at," Taylor tweeted on Friday.
Hudson is the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 class and the No. 7 recruit in the nation, according to Rivals.