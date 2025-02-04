"Bro actin like he D Rose": Hoops fans react to St. John Bosco PG Brandon McCoy Jr.'s impressive performance

Five-star St. John Bosco point guard Brandon McCoy Jr. is once again a central talking point among fans after Ball Is Life shared a highlight video of him on Monday. In the video, the 6-foot-4 junior put on an impressive show, weaving through defenders and throwing down powerful dunks.

"The number 1 point guard in the country @g0beezy was punchin EVERYTHING like he’s a big man!! 😤😤," the caption read.

Trending

As expected, the video has attracted many comments from fans, some of which were comparing McCoy's playing style to former NBA stars.

While the post's caption hailed him as the nation's best point guard, some fans believe that he didn't quite display the traits of a true point guard.

"Bro actin like he D Rose😭🔥," a fan wrote, referring to three-time NBA All-Star Derrick Rose.

"Looks like he's a two or a three. Nothing that remotely looked like a point guard lol. Reminds me of the Wade kind of," one fan commented, referring to three-time NBA champion Dwayne Wade.

"Bro, what point guard," another fan wrote.

Some fans were even unimpressed by McCoy's dunks, as seen in the video; they expected him to focus more on passing and shooting as a point guard:

"I think 3pt accuracy is more impressive than a PG dunking," a fan wrote.

"Don't wanna see that in my point guards. What's his passing and shooting like?," another commented.

"Not 1 pass🥴," one fan wrote.

fans react to Brandon McCoy Jr. (Image via Instagram @ballislife)

Despite the chatter, McCoy's role in the St John Bosco Braves team is undeniably crucial. He averages 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game this season.

Which college program has the highest chance of landing Brandon McCoy Jr.?

Currently ranked No. 2 in ESPN's 2026 class, Brandon McCoy Jr. is one of the most highly sought-after high school prospects. The five-star junior holds 27 college offers from top programs like Duke, USC, UCLA, Michigan, Louisville, Kansas, and Washington, among others.

According to On3's predictions, Duke is the frontrunner for his commitment with a 65.1% chance, while USC and UCLA trail far behind at 1.8% and 1.6%, respectively.

However, with another year of high school basketball ahead, McCoy isn't expected to make his decision anytime soon. For now, his focus remains on leading St. John Bosco, which is currently on a 23-4 overall record and holds the top spot in the Trinity League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback