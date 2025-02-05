  • home icon
  • "Bro is bringing Arkansas a Natty": Hoops fans react as Darius Acuff shrugs off his injury to lead IMG academy to an overtime victory 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Feb 05, 2025 10:30 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Brewster Academy vs IMG Academy - Source: Getty
Darius Acuff, the No. 9 prospect in the Class of 2025, signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Jul. 26. While he will join John Calipari's side next season, he continues to make waves at IMG Academy. The 6-foot-1 point guard was resilient even after injuring his shooting hand in the first half, leading IMG Academy to a tight 73-69 victory over Chris Cenac's Link Academy on Wednesday.

Despite the injury, Acuff finished the game with 34 points, six rebounds and five assists, boosting IMG Academy's record to 17-4. Famous basketball page Hoops City Films shared highlights of the Razorbacks signee, showcasing his offensive prowess on the court:

Hoops fans were amazed by Acuff's determination and skills as they made their opinions known in the comments section of the post:

"Bro is bringing Arkansas a natty," commented a fan.
"He on another playing level than everyone around him..he’s the goods 🔥," another fan commented.
"@dariusacuff5 you the coldest to do it," one said.
"Detroit made!! They NOT like us @dariusacuff5," another added.

More fans chimed in as well, praising Acuff:

"certified no. 1 pg, there simply ain't no better. Buddy looks determined and hungry +he's got the right head on his shoulders. I've been following this since his Cass tech days and dude is the definition of hustle. He's gonna make it to the league," a fan commented.
"This kid is the truth he bringing him back that real basketball🫡🏀💯," another fan commented.
"Ben da Best Pg n Country since he touched a rock 🔥", another said.

Darius Acuff named in the 2025 All-American Iverson Classic

Darius Acuff is set to join a star-studded lineup at the 2025 All-American Iverson Classic. Other top prospects attending include BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony, UNC commit Caleb Wilson and Acuff's future Arkansas teammate, Meleek Thomas.

The tournament is scheduled for May 3 at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va. While the complete roster of the tournament has yet to be announced, it will be divided into two teams.

Next season, Acuff will join the Arkansas Razorbacks alongside Meleek Thomas and Isaiah Sealy.

