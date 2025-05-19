"Bro caught 2 bodies": Hoops fans in awe as Tytan McNeal scores ridiculous dunk

Class of 2028 prospect Tytan McNeal, a star wide receiver for Eastside Catholic, is proving he's just as electric on the basketball court. Over the weekend at Nike EYBL Session II in Memphis, McNeal put on a show that had everyone talking.

Ad

On Sunday, NBA Future Starts Now dropped a clip of McNeal absolutely posterizing two defenders with a monster dunk. In the video, he snatched the ball near midcourt, charged down the lane, and threw down a vicious slam that sent both defenders crashing to the floor.

The moment instantly lit up the gym, his teammates went wild, and even the commentators couldn't hold back their reactions.

Ad

Trending

As expected, the video elicited a number of reactions from online fans who have seen it. Some were quite impressed by the skill.

"Bro caught 2 bodies 😭," One fan said.

"Wow! It's amazing!😍🧡, Another said.

"Damn😮 somebody call an ambulance 😂," Another fan said.

Some fans were, however, not that impressed, claiming it isn't the dunk of the year as suggested by the text overlay on the video:

Ad

"poster? yes. dunk of the year? more like dunk of the yesterday." One fan said.

"Not the dunk of the year tho tough fosho but not even Top 10 lol I know imma hater," Another fan said.

Hoops fans react to Tytan McNeal's dunk. (Image via Instagran @nbafuturestartsnow)

Tytan McNeal represented the Seattle Rotary Rebels at the EYBL. The Rebels are former NBA star Jamal Crawford's AAU team. They played a total of four games at the EYBL Session II, which took place from Friday to Sunday.

Ad

The team got off to a tough start with a 63-36 loss to Team Takeover, but quickly bounced back with a dominant 79-54 win over Jet Academy. In their third game, they came up short again, falling 73-58 to Team United. However, they managed to secure a solid 68-55 victory against AZ Unity to close out the weekend on a high note.

Will Tytan McNeal play basketball and football in college?

The star freshman, Tytan McNeal, is currently a dual-sport athlete, competing in both basketball and football. So far, he's been proving how good he is in both sports.

Ad

However, McNeal is enjoying more attention in football than in basketball. He currently has nine college offers, all gunning for his footballing talents. He's got offers from top colleges like Washington, Idaho, Sacramento State, Miami, USC, and California, among others.

It's not clear if these offers include the privilege to play both sports. However, it's too early to debate that. The 6-foot-5 prospect is still a freshman. Perhaps, by the time he reaches graduation class, he will have decided whether he'll stick to one sport or keep pursuing a career in both.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More