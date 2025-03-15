“Bro, get off the table”: Acaden Lewis shares funny reaction as Cam Ward concludes high school career in style

Cam Ward, a four-star small forward, wrapped up his high school career with a dominant performance while leading his team to back-to-back state championships.

On March 14, 'HeadTap' shared a post with a compilation of clips from the final game. Ward can be seen dunking multiple times and celebrating passionately. At the end of the contest, he is seen throwing off the ball and standing on the table to celebrate the win.

Acaden Lewis, another four-star recruit from the Class of 2025, took to Instagram to share Ward’s achievements and comment lightheartedly about his grand celebration.

“Bro get off the table 😂,” Lewis captioned the post on his Instagram story.

Acaden Lewis via Instagram

The Instagram post also sparked discussion about whether Cam Ward is among Maryland’s all-time high school best players. According to On3 rankings, Ward is ranked 53rd among the prospects of his class.

Among the small forwards, he is ranked 14th. When it comes to Maryland ranking, he is ranked second, only after The Bullis School’s Eric Reibe.

On March 5, the 6-foot-7 Largo player led his team to a 91-75 playoff win over Fairmont Heights. He also became Maryland’s all-time leading player in the high school scene, surpassing Mike Roberts’ 2,611-point record from 1992.

“To hold a prestige record like that and to be able to continue to break that record with four more games left that we have to play,” Cam Ward told DC News Now. “I’m just super excited and honored to be able to hold that.”

He has continued to give noteworthy performances for Largo. The final game was one of them.

Cam Ward leads Largo to state championship victory

On March 14, 2025, Cam Ward led the Largo Lions to their second consecutive Maryland 2A state championship. Largo defeated New Town High School with a 50-48 victory at the University of Maryland's XFINITY Center.

This final win concluded a stellar season for Largo with a 24-3 record. They remained undefeated at home and achieved an excellent 2025 run. They have secured multiple titles, including 2A regular-season, PG County, regional and state champions.

The Michigan State signee scored 20 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks and emerged as the top scorer. According to MaxPreps, during his high school career, which lasted over 81 games, he averaged 27.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

Ward sealed his remarkable high school career with the State Championship victory, leaving behind his legacy for Largo and Maryland.

