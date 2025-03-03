"Bro, put Duke first": Hoops fans react as Nate Ament drops an impressive performance in Virginia State Championship final 

Nate Ament led the Highland Hawks to the 2025 VISAA State Boys Basketball Tournament championship with a 56-51 win over Bishop O'Connell on Saturday.

HS Top Recruits shared the news on X.

"Congrats to @Highland_Hoops on a Division 1 Virginia State Championship! 2025 5⭐️ Nate Ament finished with 24 points and 18 rebounds in the win! Where do you want to see Ament play? Recently cut his list to Duke, Louisville, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas!" HS Top Recruits tweeted on Sunday.

Hoops fans predicted his college decision and asked him to join their favorite programs in the comment section.

Hoops fans react as Ament drops an impressive performance in Virginia State Championship final (image credit: x/hstoprecuiting)

"Bro put Duke first, is that your 🔮," one fan wrote.

"Kentucky is a hat on the table for him so this list is kind of unserious," a fan commented.

"Gotta be The Ville!" another fan commented,

More fans joined in and talked about Ament's collegiate decision.

"Kentucky since that scheme fits his game the best," a fan commented.

"Kentucky's got the 💸 but imagine the team Duke will have if he ends up there. The Boozers, Khamenia and Ament combined with Flagg, now that's a team that will be unbeatable. They gon be like the Warriors. gotta join the blue devils nate, championship for sure!" one fan wrote.

"The ville Nate!" another fan commented.

"The ville is home @NateAment15," a fan said.

Ament, who is the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2025 class, the No. 2 small forward and the No. 1 prospect in Virginia (according to the On3 Industry Rankings), will announce his college decision on April 1.

Basketball insider talks about Nate Ament's growth

ESPN's Jonathan Givony had nothing but praise when he gave his analysis of Nate Ament.

"Oozing talent and upside, Nate Ament is the furthest of the group from reaching his long-term ceiling. He gets his jumper off whenever he pleases and has made exceptional strides in every facet over the past 12 months," Givony wrote on Friday.

"A relative unknown 18 months ago, Nate Ament has grown significantly, filled out his frame, and become a devastating matchup at 6-foot-11 with an exceptionally high skill level," Draft Express captioned.

Which program will secure Ament's commitment?

