  • “Bro reminds me of JT”: Hoops fans react as 5-star Tyran Stokes impresses in his return to AAU

By Pranav Khatri
Modified May 22, 2025 18:47 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Columbus vs Notre Dame - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Columbus vs Notre Dame

Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2026, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, announced his return to AAU Basketball last week. The 6-foot-8 small forward teamed up with the No. 6 prospect, Jason Crowe Jr., with the Oakland Soldiers.

Some of his highlights were shared by Ballislife on Instagram on Thursday, with a post from X included on the first slide.

"Tyran Stokes looked UNSTOPPABLE in his return to AAU this weekend at Session 2 of @nikeeyb 😤😤 @_thetyranstokes," the tweet read.
"Tyran Stokes came back to AAU in better shape nd is absolutely dominating EYBL...maybe more players should take time to work on their game and body and play less games," Ballislife captioned.

Hoops fans shared their opinions in the comments section.

Hoops fans react as 5-star Tyran Stokes impresses in his return to AAU
"Bro reminds me of JT (Jayson Tatum)," one wrote.
"he been holding dat #1 down for a min too," one commented.
"He was gonna dominate regardless, don’t start this narrative.. Kids can do all the skill work in the world, if they can’t display it in games it DOESNT MATTER!!" another commented.
"Looks athletic as hell, looks like the number 1 now," one said.
More joined in and gave their views.

Hoops fans react as 5-star Tyran Stokes impresses in his return to AAU
"Oh bruh whyling, he really gets better every time I see him," a fan commented.
"I’ve been saying that players need to take time off and work on their game and rest," one fan said.
"If he gets a consistent jump shot it’s over. The only thing he’s still weak at. His iq and handle has improved a lot. He can get to spots and finish in ways he wasn’t able to before," another fan wrote.
"#1 pick in the NBA Draft 2027 from Louisville Kentucky," a fan said.

Tyran Stokes leads the Oakland Soldiers to a tight win against JL3

The Oakland Soldiers are fifth in the Merritt Division with a 5-2 overall record. Tyran Stokes led the team to a tight 75-74 win over JL3 on Sunday.

The small forward recorded a double double, recording 17 points and 11 rebounds, along with four assists, one steal and one block in 29:47 minutes.

Stokes has received interest from top programs, including the Louisville Cardinals, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks and Oregon Ducks, among others.

The Oakland Soldiers will face Jet Academy on Thursday.

