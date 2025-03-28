  • home icon
  • "Bro said kinda": Hoops fans react to clip of Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' hilarious on-court moment 

"Bro said kinda": Hoops fans react to clip of Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' hilarious on-court moment 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Mar 28, 2025 16:35 GMT
Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 to win a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game. - Source: Getty
Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 to win a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game. - Source: Getty

Alijah Arenas, the son of the three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, committed to the USC Trojans on Jan. 30. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is also coming off an impressive season with his high school basketball team, the Chatsworth Chancellors.

The famous basketball page "Ballislife" published a video on Instagram on Thursday from Chatsworth's match against Verdugo Hills from earlier this season, where the Chancellors won the game 79-49. The highlight showed the Dons' player converting a putback and having a hilarious moment with Arenas:

After the bucket, Arenas commended the Dons' player, "I respect that. That was tough. That was tough."
The Dons' player asked if he (Arenas) was scared of him, to which Arenas replied, "Kinda."

Hoops fans found the conversation hilarious and took to the comments section to give their reactions:

Hoops fans react to clip of Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' hilarious on-court moment
Hoops fans react to clip of Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' hilarious on-court moment
"Bro said “kinda” 😂😂😂," a fan said.
"chill chill chill man hahaahah, man a talent like Arenas with a great attitude and a father like Gilbert to keep a check, this young man's going places for sure. next chapter usc let's goo," another fan said,
"That “kinda” hurt more than the crossover," one fan said.

More fans joined the conversation in the comments section:

Hoops fans react to clip of Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' hilarious on-court moment
Hoops fans react to clip of Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' hilarious on-court moment
"Like he’s playing tips in 21 😂," a fan said.
"😂😂😂 ngl the putback was nice even tho it was uncontested. arenas too funny man, he knows how good he is and now i wanna see him at usc. the decision to reclassify was absolutely necessary and now the Trojans have am amazing player," another fan said.
"That defender giving @nickkroll vibes 😂😂😂 from your basketball skits," one fan said.
Alijah Arenas ready for the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game

The USC signee is ranked No. 12 nationally, No. 4 in the shooting guard position and No. 3 in California, as per On3's Industry Rankings. Arenas was also invited to the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn.

He will play for the West team along with some other top prospects, including Louisville signee Mikel Brown, Houston signee Chris Cenac, BYU signee AJ Dybantsa and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson.

He will be joined by Elzie Harrington and Jerry Easter next season.

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
