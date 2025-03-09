"Bro did not take him seriously": Hoops fans praise Tennessee signee Amari Evans' reaction to Eli Ellis following heated OTE exchange

Tennessee signee Amari Evans and Eli Ellis got caught up in a heated exchange during Game 1 of the OTE finals between City Reapers and YNG Dreamerz.

On Saturday, OTE shared a clip of the incident on Instagram, attracting several reactions from fans.

During the game, Ellis got into Evans’ face, mouthing off, while the City Reapers star stayed composed and stared down at him without reacting. His reaction has sparked plenty of fans' comments, with many commenting on his calm response.

“Bro did not take him serious.” One fan wrote in the comments section of OTE's IG post.

“He won the argument without saying a word. That's called being strong for sure. He didn't allow him to get himself out of character at all he just remained calm,” another fan wrote.

“Quick thinker, well disciplined, and remain poised. Great young man-highly Coachable. He has a future in many things. That situation wasn't easy,” another wrote.

“No reaction shows great discipline! Dude understands he's going to college and the staff that recruited him is watching,” another wrote.

“Buddy was not pressed about that young man. Shows hella maturity and composure!” Another wrote.

Unfortunately, Evans was ejected alongside Ellis after the incident, which many fans felt was unfair.

“After he showed all that restraint, he still got ejected with the player who was being aggressive, and he never said a word,” one fan wrote.

“Mari got ejected for existing,” another fan wrote.

“And somehow Mari still got ejected,” another wrote.

"Bro did not take him seriously": Hoops fans react as Tennessee signee Amari Evans and Eli Ellis get caught up in a heated exchange in the OTE finals. (Image via Insragram @overtime)

The game ended in a narrow 93–91 win for Ellis and the YNG Dreamerz. Ellis delivered a team-high 29 points, alongside one assist and two rebounds. On the other hand, Evans had eight points and four rebounds in the game.

Tennessee signee Amari Evans Named OTE Defensive Player of the Year

City Reapers star Amari Evans has been named OTE Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. The 6-foot-4 forward won the award over YNG Dreamerz’s Eli Ellis, RWE’s Keshawn Fisher, Oklahoma signee Kai Rodgers and 6-foot-8 forward Thomas Bassong.

Evans is currently OTE’s All-Time Steals leader with over 118 total steals.

The award was decided by fan vote, with Ellis winning MVP and Josiah Parker taking home the Most Underrated Player award.

