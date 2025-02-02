“Bron numbers”: Hoops fans elated as Kentucky commit Maddyn Greenway hits 4,000 career points

Maddyn Greenway, the five-star point guard from Providence Academy (Plymouth, Minnesota), is proving to be a big win for Kentucky as she just hit her 4,000 career points milestone on Saturday.

The Providence Academy Lions took on the St. Michael Albertville Knights and there, she scored her 4,000th point, pausing the game for a while so the school could celebrate her achievement.

Because only a select few individuals hit the 4,000-point milestone in high school, and she did it as a junior, many fans were happy for her. Many complimented her for such an achievement, even comparing her to high school basketball legends such as LeBron James.

"Bron numbers!," commented one person.

"Is that all? 😂 Surround yourself with great people and continue to work hard and do the things most won’t do! Enjoy the journey! Rooting for you!" said another commenter.

"congrats maddyn i have been a fan since point #1 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶🫶," another commenter said.

Meanwhile, some commenters also talked about what Greenway was doing on the court.

"that in n out on the last slide - got em 😤," said one fan.

"Cold blooded killer , best in the state," another fan commented.

Maddyn Greenway also got some love from five-star 2026 prospect Jason Crowe Jr., son of former LA Clippers star Jason Crowe.

"that’s different😂," said the five-star guard.

Hoops fans react to Maddyn Lynn Green hitting her 4,000-point milestone vs. St. Michael Albertville (Source: Instagram/overtimeselect)

The Kentucky commit scored 38 points to lead the Lions to a dominating 101-68 victory over the St, Micheal Albertville Knights. Providence Academy is still undefeated at 19-0, while the Knights fell to a 13-6 record.

Maddyn Greenway talks about why she chose Kentucky

Maddyn Greenway is a junior, yet last November, she announced that she would attend Kentucky. She has not signed yet, so there is still a slight chance that she may flip, but at the time of her decision, she spoke with 247Sports about why she chose the Wildcats.

"The basketball fit for me was the biggest thing," she said in the interview. "I trust coach (Kenny) Brooks to turn me into the best player I can be and I know the relationships he builds are genuine. Also, the people in and around the program could not be better than those at Kentucky!"

She added that Kentucky's offense was a big contributor to why she chose the Wildcats, with coach Kenny Brooks being good at developing point guards like her.

