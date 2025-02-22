“Bronny could never do that”: Hoops fans react to LeBron James’ son Bryce James’ layup move

Bryce James, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 1. While he will join the school next season, he continues to help his Sierra Canyon team in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California).

In their 60-55 loss to St. John Bosco on Tuesday, James displayed a smooth layup move. The highlight of the layup was uploaded on Instagram by the famous basketball page "Ballislife":

"This Bryce James lay was TOO SMOOTH 😳😳 @_justbryce," the post was captioned.

Basketball fans took over the comments section as they compared the Sierra Canyon guard with his brother and LA Lakers guard, Bronny James:

Hoops fans react to LeBron James’ son Bryce James’ layup move

"bronny could never do that. we gotta admire yg skills and how he blocks out the noise," a fan wrote.

This fan claimed that Bryce will be better than his brother, "Bryce gonna be way better then bronny."

"@kingjames he’s ready for the league if bronny’s Ready for the league tbh they both have the same amount of skill but I feel as though Bryce should skip college with a 6’7 height in high school h’ell more than likely be 7’1-7’2 by the time he’s out of college," another fan wrote.

Other fans joined the comments section to commend his move:

"he too smooth With it geeshh kid🔥🔥," commented a fan.

Another fan posted, "That floater was so smooth, I swear gravity took a second to appreciate it."

"Kyrie type of lay," a fan wrote.

Another fan commended the layup, "He smooth af under that rim and in transition with the 3 ball and consistency he’ll be fine."

"Da lay is extra smooth..," commented another fan.

Sierra Canyon senior guard Bryce James had five points against St. John Bosco. Junior forward Maximo Adams led the Trailblazers with 16 points and six rebounds.

Bryce James' Sierra Canyon in the CIF Championship

The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers started their 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships journey with a 69-66 win against Redondo Union on Feb. 12. They also won their second matchup against Heritage Christian by a 65-54 scoreline on Feb. 14.

However, they have lost their last two games against St. John Bosco and Roosevelt. On Tuesday, the Trailblazers were defeated 60-55 by the Braves, and on Friday, they were beaten by the Mustangs in a tight 65-64 game.

With a 22-7 overall record, the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers do not have any games scheduled, while Roosevelt will face St. John Bosco on Tuesday.

