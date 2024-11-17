Brooklyn Nets PG Shake Milton shares a congratulatory message for new signees of SMU Mustangs

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Shake Milton had a special message for his alma mater SMU Mustangs. The Mustangs are three games into the season with a 3-1 record after their 70-81 loss to Butler on Friday. In a video posted by @smubasketball on Instagram, he welcomed the team's new signings:

"Mustang family, waddup? Fellas, congrats on the signing, excited for y'all to be here, be a part of it, we about to start and turn it up in Dallas. Welcome to the family. Pony up, man. Let's go." -Shake Milton on Instagram.

Milton was named the 2018 preseason AAC Player of the Year and was on the watchlist for the Wooden, Naismith, Bob Cousy, and Lute Olson awards during his time at SMU.

In his freshman year, Shake Milton averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game and earned a spot in the AAC all-rookie team. He upped his game in his final year in the 2017-18 season with averages of 18.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.4 apg and 1.4 spg in 22 games but his season was cut short early due to a hand injury.

He was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks as the 54th overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft before he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers immediately.

Who are the SMU Mustangs signings?

According to On3, the SMU Mustangs and coach Andy Enfield had 22 visits in 2024 and received four commitments with an average NIL value of $87K. They received their first commitment from four-star small forward and No. 111 overall recruit Jermaine O'Neal Jr. from Dynamic Prep in Dallas, Texas on Sep. 9. Their second and highest-ranked commitment was from four-star center Jaden Toombs, who is the No. 45 overall prospect and also from Dynamic Prep, on Sep. 25.

No. 57 overall recruit and four-star Nigel Walls, the power forward from St. Francis Episcopal in Houston, Texas was their third commitment on Nov. 8. Walls was followed by three-star small forward and No. 115 overall prospect BJ Davis-Ray from JSerra Catholic in Saint Louis, Missouri.

SMU finished with a 20-13 record, including 11-7 in AAC play, last season under coach Rob Lainer. In the AAC tournament, they lost to Temple in the second round. In the National Invitational Tournament, the Mustangs lost to Indiana in the first round. Lainer was fired on March 21 and the school brought in Enfield, who was the coach of the USC Trojans.

