"Bros resume is crazy": Hoops fans react as Cameron Boozer bags Gatorade National Basketball Player of the Year honor for the second time

Five-star Duke commit Cameron Boozer added another accolade to his long list of achievements after he was crowned the 2025 Gatorade National Basketball Player of the Year on Thursday. This is his second time winning the award, as he also won it in 2023.

Ad

Throughout his four-year high school career, Boozer has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments: four state championships, three Peach Jam titles, two gold medals with Team USA's U16 and U17 teams and a Mr. Basketball award in 2023. There's certainly a case to be made that he's had one of the most successful high school basketball careers ever.

BR Hoops, via their official Instagram page, shared a post Thursday announcing Cameron's latest achievement alongside his impressive list of accomplishments. As expected, the post sparked several reactions from fans in the comments section:

Ad

Trending

Ad

"Bros resume is crazy," one fan said.

"Bro has one of the greatest hs resumes ive ever seen," another fan said.

"Resume is ridiculous," a fan added.

"Best hs player ever," one fan wrote.

"Winning state champ every year of high school is insane. See you in the league buddy," another fan said.

Some, presumably Duke fans, were quite excited, as Cameron will be taking his talents to Duke next season:

Ad

"Duke we the best," one fan said.

"Duke out here collecting trophies like it's Pokemon cards," another fan wrote.

Reactions from fans after Cameron Boozer's latest accolade (Image via Instagram @br_hoops)

Cameron Boozer was also a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award, as well as the MaxPreps Player of the Year award, which will be announced on April 8.

Ad

5-star Duke signees Cayden and Cameron Boozer get jerseys retired at Columbus High School

In honor of the Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the Columbus Explorers have retired the No. 2 and No. 12 jerseys they wore, respectively. During their four-year high school careers, the team achieved remarkable success, winning four state championships and three Nike EYBL Peach Jam titles, and the brothers were a crucial part of it all.

Ad

In 120 games played with the Explorers, Cameron Boozer averaged 21.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Cayden, on the other hand, ended high school basketball with an average of 14.4 ppg, 6.1 apg and 4.1 rpg in 115 games played.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback