Brothers Cayden and Cameron Boozer conclude their decorated high school career with a Chipotle Nationals win

The Boozer brothers, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, added another trophy to their already-stacked collection after winning the Chipotle National Championship on Saturday. The brothers led Columbus High School to a 67-49 victory over Dynamic Prep in the final.

Five-star 6-foot-4 point guard Cayden Boozer ended the game with a team-high of 27 points alongside two rebounds and two assists. In the same vein, No. 3 ranked prospect Cameron Boozer delivered 11 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Notably, the game started with Columbus falling behind with a 15-13 scoreline in the first quarter. However, they quickly turned things around in the second and kept control for the rest of the game to secure the win.

Five-star junior Jaxon Richardson also played an important part in the Explorers' victory, delivering nine points, 12 rebounds, and five assists. Junior forward Cello Jackson also contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, and two assists to the victory.

On the other end of the court, 6-foot-3 shooting guard Ja'Cobe Coleman and 6-foot-9 Jaden Toombs led Dynamic Prep with 15 points and 14 points, respectively.

Cayden, Cameron, and the Explorers capped off their season with another state championship win, their fourth in the last four years. During that span, the Boozer twins have also racked up three Nike EYBL titles and two Olympic gold medals.

Prior to the Chipotle Nationals, the brothers also featured in the McDonald's All-American Game, where Cameron was named MVP.

Five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer wins Morgan Wootten Player of the Year Award

Former NBA star Carlos Boozer's son Cameron Boozer was honored with the Morgan Wootten Player of the Year award ahead of the McDonald's All-American Game, which took place on Tuesday.

The Morgan Wooton honor is usually awarded to student-athletes who have had an outstanding performance on and off the court.

Alongside his incredible performance and success sports-wise, Cameron was awarded this honor for his efforts in tutoring fellow students and his contributions to local special needs programs and youth services.

This award adds to Cameron's long list of high school accolades. This season, he was also named the Gatorade National Player of the Year for the second time in his high school career. He was also a finalist for the Naismith Player of the Year Award.

