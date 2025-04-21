"Bruh this dude 58": BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares playful birthday message for dad Ace Dybantsa

AJ Dybantsa - the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 as per On3's industry rankings - will be heading to the BYU Cougars next season. Dybantsa - who announced his commitment to the Cougars on Dec. 10, 2024 - concluded an impressive high school basketball career on Saturday at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic.

Ad

The 6-foot-9 forward shared a playful birthday message for his father - Ace Dybantsa - as he uploaded a story on his Instagram account:

BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares playful birthday message for dad Ace Dybantsa (Image: IG/ aj.dybantsa)

"bruh this dude 58, happy birthday my dawg!! literally taught me everything ik," Dybantsa captioned the story with two laughing emojis and a finger crossed emoji.

Ad

Trending

The father-son duo was seen together visiting BYU before Dybantsa signed for the Cougars. In a video uploaded by the famous basketball page SportsCenter NEXT on Apr. 2, AJ Dybantsa was seen working at McDonald's, handing out a drive-thru order:

"The No. 1 recruit is embracing the McDonald’s All-American Game 🍔🍟," the post's caption read.

His father - Ace Dybantsa who is an ex-employee at McDonald's - discussed the reason behind the experience in the video:

Ad

Ad

"Just how to give back to the community,” Ace Dybantsa said. “I wanted to show him what it is to have a good job. He spent about two hours there — I don’t think he wants to go back.”

Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas commented under the post:

Gilbert Arenas comments on Ace Dybantsa's explanation of AJ Dybantsa working at McDonald's

During an interview in the McDonald's All-American Game, the 58-year-old also talked about how Spider-Man got the 6-foot-9 forward into basketball. The video was posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter):

Ad

"AJ Dybantsa's dad shares unique way he got Dybantsa into playing," he posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Spider-Man. I bought him a Spider-Man hoop, and he fell in love with it," he said.

AJ Dybantsa's efforts not enough as his side faces defeat in the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic

Dybantsa was accompanied by other top prospects - including Houston Cougars signee Chris Cenac, Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas, and Duke Blue Devils signee Nikolas Khamenia among others - in Team Flight's roster for the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Saturday.

Ad

Dybantsa scored 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting, including 2-for-7 from beyond the arc and converted 3-of-4 of his shots from the charity stripe. Dybantsa also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists in 27 minutes.

However, it was not enough as Team Flight suffered a 141-124 defeat against Team Air.

Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More