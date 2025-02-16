  • home icon
  • "Bruh a role player in HIGH SCHOOL": Hoops fans react as Bryce James & Sierra Canyon come back from a 16-point deficit 

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Feb 16, 2025 11:19 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Grayson vs Sierra Canyon - Source: Getty
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 18 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Grayson vs Sierra Canyon - Source: Getty

Son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, Bryce James led Sierra Canyon to a thrilling comeback from a 16-point deficit against Heritage Christian on Friday in the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California).

Following their victories over Redondo Union in Game 10 and Heritage Christian in Game 12, the Trailblazers are set to face St. John Bosco in Game 13 on Tuesday. The famous basketball page Ballislife shared highlights of Sierra Canyon's players battling back to secure the win:

However, hoops fans found the humorous side of this and commented on James' performance during the match:

Hoops fans react as Bryce James &amp; Sierra Canyon comeback from a 16-point deficit
"toss a james highlight in there. Bruh a role player in HIGH SCHOOL 😂," a fan commented.
"Byrce one highlight," another fan said.
"It’s just crazy watching Bryce’s teammates play with so much confidence. Besides him hitting 1 or 2 corner 3’s he’s non existent. Hopefully he finds his confidence in college," a fan added.

However, other fans defended Bryce James:

Hoops fans react as Bryce James &amp; Sierra Canyon comeback from a 16-point deficit
"For those saying one highlight from Bryce, it’s a TEAM sport. The whole TEAM was active & everybody played their role & got the W. It’s clear he prefers winning as a team rather than just playing for highlights🤝"
"These are some dope ass highlights and the only thing yall worried about is Bryce having one highlight. He’s signed already, his team won. Nobody cares if he had 30 points or 3."
"Bryce will honestly be a solid 2 guard at the next level."

Jerzy Robinson reacts to Bryce James' Sierra Canyon's comeback victory

Ranked No. 3 in the 2026 class, Sierra Canyon's Girls' combo guard was impressed by the Boys' team's comeback victory. Teammate Maxi Adams finished with 17 points, while Bryce Cofield tallied 15 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists. Gavin Hightower also contributed 13 points.

Reacting to the victory, Robinson shared her excitement on Instagram:

"yeah boyz," she wrote on her story.
Jerzy Robinson reacts to Sierra Canyon&#039;s comeback victory (Image: IG/jerzyrobinson)
Robinson has a year left before she has to decide on her collegiate career. Meanwhile, James will join the Wildcats next season.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
