NBA legend LeBron James' son, Bryce James, and top-ranked BYU signee AJ Dybantsa could both make their college basketball debuts on the same day. According to a post by Bleacher Report, the upcoming season will tip off with two big matchups, BYU vs. Villanova and Arizona vs. Florida, as part of the Hall of Fame Series.

Bryce, an Arizona signee, is set to make his debut against Florida, alongside fellow Arizona signees Koa Peat and Brayden Burries. AJ Dybantsa will take the court for the first time, representing the BYU Cougars in a game against Villanova. Both games are scheduled to be held at the same venue on November 3rd.

Fans reacted to the news, as shared by Bleacher Report, with some of the comments centered on Bryce.

Fans were skeptical about Bryce James' potential impact in the game, suggesting he might not even see any playing time.

"Bryce aint getting in. Sadly," One fan said.

"Is Bryce actually getting playing time?" Another asked.

"Bryce ain't gettin no damn PT 🤣🤣." Another fan said.

Some fans even argued that the spotlight shouldn't be on Bryce at all, pointing out that Arizona has other highly rated signees.

"Should have said AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat to make college debuts!!" One fan said.

"This Bryce James playing at Arizona stuff needs to stop..he average 6pts a game in high school and there's 2 top 10 seniors coming in and we're talking about Bryce James, that's just silly." Another fan said

"Bryce isn't even the best recruit Zona got, I'll be paying attention to Brayden Burries," Said another.

"Bryce (James) ain't getting in": Hoops fans react as LeBron James' younger son's college debut date gets announced alongside AJ Dybantsa's. (Image via Instagram @bleacherreport)

Bryce was more or less a bench player during his time with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers in high school. However, his move to Arizona is the beginning of a new chapter, one that comes with a fresh opportunity for him to step out of the shadows and prove himself.

Bryce James won the state championship with Sierra Canyon

Bryce James closed out his high school basketball journey on a high, helping Sierra Canyon clinch the state championship with a 58-53 win over Lincoln. While he wasn't the star of the show, Bryce made a solid contribution, finishing the game with three points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Bryce's dad, NBA legend LeBron James, was at the game there alongside his wife, Savannah and their daughter Zhuri. They showed up in full support to cheer Bryce on as he closed out his high school career with a title win.

