"Bryce back to scoring 8pts smh": Hoops fans react as Bryce James' Sierra Canyon fails to get a W over Nik Khamenia's Harvard Westlake

The Sierra Canyon losing streak is finally over as Harvard Westlake defeated Bryce James and Co. 63–52 on Wednesday. It was a stellar game for newly-named McDonald's All-American Nik Khamenia as the Duke signee contributed 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to the win.

This was a big win for Harvard Westlake, and a stinging one for Sierra Canyon as the Wolverines remain undefeated in the Mission League and puts Sierra Canyon down to third place as it is now tied with Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in the standings. The win by Khamenia and the Wolverines over Bryce James and the Trailblazers also had some fans talking.

"Bryce back to scoring 8pts smh," one wrote on Instagram, even though he actually scored 11 in the game.

"Y’all be big on LeBron kids like go do something great for your own and let them kids be they don’t bother nobody damn they father really get under y’all skin that’s a form of hate and that’s sad I really hate that for y’all," one wrote.

"@slam_hs Bryce coming off the bench. Y’all gotta do better with these captions," said another person.

Meanwhile, more people criticized Bryce James in the comments section.

"Click bait accomplished.. Bryce had 3 🪣s that’s not a 🆚," one person said.

"Why you never post stats for the james nepobabies?" another wrote.

"We are in an era where the 8th man off the bench is the headline is insane but desperate … journalist via sports today need to stop being yessss men," another person wrote.

Fans react to Bryce James losing to Harvard Westlake (Source: Instagram/slam_hs)

Despite the criticisms, Bryce James, an Arizona signee, had 11 points, with Bryce Cofield being the leading scorer for Sierra Canyon with 22 points and seven rebounds.

The defense got Harvard Westlake over Bryce James and Sierra Canyon

Regarding how the Wolverines defeated the Trailblazers on Wednesday, their coach David Rebibo said it was all about defense. A lot of the shots were contested and the game was physical, with both teams struggling to shoot all game.

“Defense never has a bad night, that's what our program’s built on,” the Harvard Westlake coach said. “We’re going to defend, we’re going to guard, we’re going to do the things that don’t show up on stat sheets that equate to winning, and that’s what we pride ourselves on.”

Harvard Westlake is now 23-1 overall and 5-0 in the Mission League, while Sierra Canyon is 18-4 overall after that loss and 4-1 in the Mission League.

