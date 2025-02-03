"Bryce finished with 3 pts": Hoops fans react to Bryce James' performance in Sierra Canyon's win over Notre Dame at NBA's Intuit Dome 

In a much-anticipated match, Arizona commit Bryce James and Sierra Canyon walked away with a 63–54 win over five-star recruit Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame Knights on Saturday. Gavin Hightower led the Trailblazers to the victory with 21 points and MVP honors.

On Tuesday, Ballislife posted the game's highlights on Instagram. The post featured Bryce James' corner 3-pointer and block and Hightower's footwork and fadeaway shot, among many things.

Hoops fans took to the comments section to post their reaction to the team's performance.

Hoops fans react to Bryce James' performance in Sierra Canyon's win over Notre Dame at NBA's Intuit Dome (IG)

"Gavin Hightower game mvp with 21 pts, Tyran stokes finished with 23. Bryce finished with 3 pts," a fan wrote.

"Posting Bryce with Tyran is pure click bait lol. Bryce doesn’t even start for Sierra Canyon lol. He had 1 three and a block. Chill," another fan wrote.

"Where the Bryce highlights?? I know he did more than hit a 3 and get a block," a fan wrote.

Most fans were happy for Bryce James and sang his praises in the comments section while others commended the team and Hightower.

"He’s going to kill it at Zona," a fan wrote.

"Bryce gonna be 1000 times better then Bronny," another wrote.

"Dude clears his brother," a fan wrote.

"Awesome teamwork Sierra," a fan wrote.

"@gavin.hightower I love it killllla," another wrote.

Bryce James' Sierra Canyon enters Mission League playoffs

After defeating Notre Dame in their last game of the regular season, Sierra Canyon finished at the second spot in the Mission League with a 6-1 record after Harvard Westlake, who sits at the first spot with an unbeaten 7-0 record.

Sierra Canyon finished the season with a 20-4 record, while Notre Dame's loss reduced it to 20-5. The Trailblazers' longest winning streak was seven games, which started on Jan. 3 against Bartlett and was ended by Harvard Westlake on Jan. 28.

In the semifinals, Sierra Canyon could lock horns with Notre Dame again, as Stokes will aim for revenge. Which team will win the next contest?

