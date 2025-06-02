Bryce James' fellow Arizona Wildcats signee Brayden Burries, recalls his favorite moment in high school 

Brayden Burries shared his favorite high school memory in a post by SportsCenter NEXT on Instagram on Sunday. It included screenshots of chats where it asked some top high school basketball recruits the same question.

The Arizona Wildcats signee talked about a state championship game in his reply.

"Hey Brayden, got a quick question for you as you graduate. What's your favorite high school memory on or off the court?" the question read.

"my favorite high school memory I would say is when I scored 44 on the state championship game & I looked at my teammates & coaches & seen how happy they were when we won," Burries wrote.

The post also included replies from UCLA Bruins signee Sienna Betts, Houston Cougars signee Isiah Harwell, Stanford Cardinals signee Lara Somfai, Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou, Oklahoma Sooners signee Aaliyah Chavez and more.

"We asked some players of the Class of 2025 their favorite high school memory as they make their transition to college ❤️ (SWIPE)," the caption read.

Burries will join the son of the four-time NBA champion LeBron James, Bryce James, at Arizona. He is the No. 10 prospect nationally, the No. 1 combo guard in the 2025 class and the No. 2 prospect in California, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5 guard received plenty of offers from programs such as USC, Oregon, Alabama and SMU, among others. However, he chose the Wildcats on April 17. He started his high school career at Polytechnic in 2022 before moving to Roosevelt last year.

In two seasons with the Mustangs, Burries played 70 games and averaged 27.2 points, 3.4 assists, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game. Last season, he led the team to a 35-2 record and a 7-0 record in the California Southern Section Big VIII Basketball, winning a state title.

A look at Arizona after Brayden Burries' addition

Arizona's run in the NCAA Tournament ended after a 100-93 loss to Duke in the Sweet 16. However, Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd made four signings in the 2025 Class, with Brayden Burries as their latest addition.

Four-star small forward Dwayne Aristode became their first signing on Nov. 13, followed by three-star shooting guard Bryce James and five-star power forward Koa Peat on April 17.

Arizona also acquired three-star point guard Evan Nelson from the Harvard Crimson on April 10.

