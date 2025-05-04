Bryce James' future Arizona teammate Koa Peat highlights wholesome moments from his initiative for young athletes (Photos) 

Koa Peat, the No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), finished his high school basketball career at Perry and will be joining Bryce James, son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, at Arizona next season.

Peat, who made a major impact on the court for the Pumas, also started a Nonprofit organization named "Peat's Purpose," along with his brother, Las Vegas Raiders' offensive tackle Andrus and his wife, Ashley Peat. The 6-foot-8 power forward shared some images from the first free annual Peat Bros camp on Thursday.

Check out some pictures below:

Bryce James' future Arizona teammate Koa Peat highlights wholesome moments from his initiative for young athletes (Image: IG/koapeat)

Check out the original post by Peat:

"Thank you to everyone who came out to the first free annual Peat Bros camp @peatspurpose," Peat captioned the post.

The nonprofit organization aims to encourage and support the youth in need, focusing on education, health and sports.

In his final year at the Perry Pumas, Peat led them to a 27-2 overall record and an unbeaten 8-0 record in the Arizona Section 6A Premier Basketball League, where they sit above Basha, Casteel and Hamilton.

In the 2025 AIA Boys Basketball State Championships (Arizona), they defeated Dysart, Brophy College and Ironwood to reach the semifinals round, where they sealed a 76-57 win against O'Connor on Mar. 5. They defeated Sunnyslope by a 63-44 scoreline on Mar. 8 to lift the trophy.

Why did Koa Peat sign for Arizona?

The power forward received interest from over 20 programs across the nation. These included the Arizona State Sun Devils, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels and Houston Cougars.

However, Peat signed for the Wildcats on March 27 and spoke to 247Sports about it:

"It was a super hard decision," Peat said. "Me and my parents had really serious talks about it, but I just felt like Arizona was the right situation for me."

"Coach Tommy is a great coach, they have great assistant coaches over there for my development and they are a winning program. So, I am just excited to come down and play in McKale."

Along with Bryce James, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode will join Peat next season.

