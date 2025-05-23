Bryce James' future Arizona Wildcats teammate Koa Peat shares moments from his High School graduation ceremony [PHOTOS]

Koa Peat, the 6-foot-9 power forward from Perry High School, will join the son of four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, Bryce James, at the Arizona Wildcats next season. The Pumas player, who completed his senior year of high school basketball last season, shared some pictures from his graduation ceremony.

Peat shared three stories, one of which consisted of a carousel of images from his graduation ceremony on Thursday. Check out the pictures below:

Image: IG/koapeat

Koa Peat shares an image with his parents from his graduation ceremony (Image: IG/koapeat)

Peat captioned the story with a red heart and an infinity emoji.

Furthermore, Peat also reshared an image posted by his sister and the Texas Tech Lady Raiders player:

Koa Peat reshares an image from her sister Maya Peat's story (Image: IG/koapeat)

"So proud of you. So excited for what's to come. @koapeat" Maya Peat captioned her story.

Koa Peat added, "mama 7/7."

The Arizona signee also reshared a video of him on the podium as he received loud applause from the crowd:

Koa Peat at the podium receives a huge round of applause from the crowd (Image: IG/koapeat)

The video was shared by a user named "NCAA Noobita" on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday:

Peat, who started his freshman season at Perry, was coached by Sam Duane Jr., who also coached two of his elder brothers. In his freshman season, Peat led the Pumas to their first-ever Class 6A state championship, while averaging 15.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 blocks per game

He increased his averages in his sophomore year, scoring 19.7 points on 70.0% shooting, grabbing 9.4 rebounds, dishing out three assists and stealing the ball 1.3 times per game, leading the Pumas to the first AIA Open Division state title and a 30-1 overall record.

He also won the Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year thrice and the MaxPreps Arizona Player of the Year.

Koa Peat credits Head Coach Tommy Lloyd for his decision to join Arizona

Peat, who ranks eighth nationally, fourth in the power forward position and first in Arizona, according to On3's Industry Rankings, also received offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels and the Houston Cougars, among others.

However, he chose Arizona on Mar. 27 and talked about his decision with On3:

"I chose Arizona, head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff because I know I will be pushed," Peat told ESPN. "It's a winning program, and all I want to do is win."

"Their culture is like family; they are all there for each other," Peat said. "The fans and atmosphere are incredible. I feel blessed to stay home to continue my basketball journey and legacy in Arizona."

Apart from Bryce James, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode will also join Peat next season.

