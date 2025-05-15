Bryce James' future teammate Koa Peat's mother shares how "the success" of her other children in the NFL and college level affected him 

Koa Peat will join the son of the four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, Bryce James, at the Arizona Wildcats next season. The No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) finished his high school basketball career at Perry.

Koa, who is the youngest of the seven Peat siblings, comes from a family of athletes. He featured in a video by the famous sports page "Sports Stars Of Tomorrow" on Wednesday.

"Koa Peat is an athlete inspired by his family and faith. He's one of the elite basketball prospects in the 2025 class and is committed to Arizona. @koapeat @perry_pumas @perry.mbb," the post was captioned.

His mother, Jana Peat, talked about how the successes of Peat's siblings influenced him:

"I think that the success of my other children has affected Koa in that he has pretty much grew up in a gym and on a football field. He was in the stroller, and I was pushing him to all these games, and it's just become second nature to him," Jana Peat said.

The 6-foot-8 power forward also talked about seeing his siblings play their sport:

"No, it was really cool to go see them play, for sure, because I always looked up to them. I think just, it's a one-two thing, I mean, going and working out is what I've always wanted to do, and I've always wanted to get better on my craft."

His father, Todd Peat, is a former St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals and Los Angeles Raiders offensive lineman. All of his kids played a sport at a collegiate level, with the power forward joining the Wildcats next season.

Where do Koa Peat's siblings play?

The oldest sibling in the Peat family, Todd Jr., played college football for Eastern Arizona, Texas A&M, and Nebraska. Cassius Peat played Defensive Line for Michigan State, Eastern Arizona, Scottsdale CC, Pima CC and Virginia.

Andrus Peat is currently in the NFL and plays for the New Orleans Saints. Keona Peat is in his freshman season, playing college football as an offensive lineman at the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Their two sisters, Leilani and Maya Peat, played college basketball, with Leilani playing for the Seattle Redhawks and the San Francisco Dons. Maya played for the Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions before transferring to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders this season.

Koa Peat will join Bryce James, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode next season.

