Bryce James' high school ranking: Is LeBron James' son featured in ESPN's final 2025 class ranking?

NBA legend LeBron James' son Bryce James capped off his high school senior season with a state championship. However, the 6-foot-4 forward wasn't featured in ESPN's final class of 2025 rankings released on Thursday.

ESPN's recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi shared the rankings on Instagram.

The rankings attracted mixed reactions from fans with some questioning Bryce's absence.

"No Bryce is crazy," one fan wrote.

"No Bryce James I see," another said.

LeBron James' son Bryce James' Top 100 rank: Arizona-bound hooper is absent in the final 2025 Class rankings by ESPN. (Image via Instagram @paulbiancardi)

Bryce James, who just ended his senior year with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, put up an average of 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He featured in the state championship game against Lincoln and finished with 3 points, five rebounds and two assists. The Trailblazers defeated Lincoln 58-53 to end the season with a 27-7 record.

With high school basketball now wrapped up, Bryce is set to join the Arizona Wildcats in the Big 12 conference next season. He will be joined by fellow 2025 class recruits Koa Peat, Brayden Burries and Dwayne Aristode.

"Your silent hustle has definitely not gone unnoticed!" - Bryce James' mother Savannah James on his college commitment

NBA legend LeBron James announced his son Bryce James' commitment to Arizona in January. Reacting to the announcement, Savannah James, LeBron's wife and Bryce's mom, shared a heartfelt message of support for her son on Instagram.

"So proud of you @_justbryce!!" she wrote. "Your silent hustle has definitely not gone unnoticed!! I'm so excited for you and I can't wait to cheer you on through this journey!"

Bryce chose the Wildcats over offers from other colleges like Ohio State, Duquesne and USC. He was the second commit at the time of his commitment. While many predicted that he would join USC, his brother Bronny James' alma mater, he ended up choosing the Wildcats.

According to 247Sports analyst Jason Scheer, Bryce was drawn to Arizona as a result of the program's overall approach.

"James took an unofficial to Arizona and came away impressed with the overall campus and approach of the program," he wrote following Bryce's commitment announcement.

Bryce will be under the tutelage of Wildcat's head coach Tommy Lloyd next season.

