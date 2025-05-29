Bryce James, Mercy Miller and more react to Rutgers signee Lino Mark's latest IG photo dump

Lino Mark, a 6-foot-2 point guard, finished his senior year at Notre Dame High School (California), where he teamed up with the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026, Tyran Stokes. Mark, a Class of 2025 recruit, signed for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Nov. 14 during the National Signing Day.

On Wednesday, Mark posted a carousel of pictures on his Instagram account, styling with a brown Carhartt jacket, black jeans and a Louis Vuitton bag, as he posed on the staircase.

The post received reactions from Bryce James, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, Houston Cougars combo guard Mercy Miller, Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard Peter Dadson Jr. and Mark's future Rutgers teammates, Gevonte Ware and Kaden Powers.

"OC," commented Bryce James.

Mercy Miller commented, "my yn."

Pete Dadson Jr. commented with a fire emoji.

"Tuff," added Gevonte Ware with a fire emoji.

Kaden Powers commented, "Trim."

Bryce James, Mercy Miller and more react to Lino Mark's IG post (Image via Instagram/@l1nomark)

Mark started his freshman season at Notre Dame in the 2021-22 season and has played 110 games for the school since. Last season, which was his senior year, he led the Knights to a 28-8 record while going 5-2 in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League, where they were defeated by Harvard-Westlake in the final in February.

He scored 15.1 points, grabbed 3.7 rebounds, dished out 3.2 assists, stole the ball 1.9 times and recorded 0.5 blocks per contest in the 2024-25 season that was cut short to 21 games for Mark due to a hamstring injury that had sidelined him in January.

In AAU basketball, he played for the Oakland Soldiers and led the team to second place in its conference with a 14-1 record.

Lino Mark wants to continue the Filipino legacy at Rutgers

Lino Mark claimed his Filipino heritage is important to him and discussed the impact Dylan Harper had on the program. Furthermore, with Harper declaring for the 2026 NBA draft, Mark was also hopeful of getting his No. 2 jersey.

"Just taking after Dylan, I feel like he's going to carry the program, leave a great legacy, and for me to come in, hopefully, wear No. 2, and carry on the Filipino nationality, that's it for me," Mark said.

He also spoke about his half-Black and half-Filipino heritage and that he wanted to carry the same both on and off the court.

Lino Mark will be joined by Chris Nwuli, Gevonte Ware, Kaden Powers and Harun Zrno at the Scarlet Knights next season.

