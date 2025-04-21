Bryce James-nominated Jayden Alexander challenges Alijah Arenas and Bryce Cofield for latest trend

NBA legend LeBron James' son, Bryce James, nominated his Sierra Canyon teammate Jayden Alexander for the trending USC "Speak Your Mind" challenge. In a video reshared by Bryce on his Instagram Story on Sunday, the 6-foot-2 senior guard accepted the challenge, then passed it on to a few more high school hoopers.

The USC "Speak Your Mind" challenge, inspired by the viral ALS Ice Bucket challenge, was started by the ‘MIND’ (Mental Health Needs Discussion) club from the University of Southern California. It aims to spread awareness about the importance of mental health.

Bryce James' repost. (Image via Instagram @_justbryce)

The challenge involves nominating others before getting drenched in a bowl or bucket of cold water. In the video, Jayden thanked Bryce for the nomination, then called out Bryce Cofield, Alijah Arenas, and a couple of others to take it on next.

After completing his nominations, he was drenched in the cold water, to which he reacted explosively, jumping up from his seat and screaming:

"Oh s**t, oh my God."

Jayden Alexander and Bryce James just concluded their high school basketball career with the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, winning the state championship and helping the team to a 27-7 season record.

Bryce James will be joining the Arizona Wildcats in the Big 12 Conference next season alongside five-star prospects Koa Peat and Brayden Burries.

Bryce James' teammate Jayden Alexander shared a heartfelt message after his last game

Jayden Alexander, Bryce James' Sierra Canyon teammate, shared a heartfelt message after concluding his high school basketball career. Sharing pictures from his earlier days with the team and one after winning the state championship, Jarden wrote:

"Mannnn… Playing for @sierracanyonboysbasketball over the years has been an incredible journey filled with growth, challenges, and unforgettable memories. I'm beyond grateful for every coach who has guided me along the way, pushing me to become the best version of myself both on and off the court."

In the message, Jayden Alexander also expressed gratitude for his teammates, coaches, and the entire Sierra Canyon team:

"Their belief in me and constant support have shaped me into the player and person I am today. Leaving Sierra Canyon with my name on the wall is an honor. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to my teammates, coaches, and the entire Sierra Canyon family for making this experience one I will carry with me forever. 💍💙🤍."

Sierra Canyon defeated Lincoln by 58-53 to lift the state championship. Jayden Alexander has yet to declare his college decision.

