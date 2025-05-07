Bryce James reacts to mother Savannah James’ chic outfit at the Met Gala 2025

Bryce James' mother, Savannah James, made a solo appearance at the Met Gala 2025 on Monday. Her husband, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was the event's honorary chair but missed out due to a knee injury.

In an X post announcing his absence on Monday, King James said:

"My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done!"

Savannah did just that as she showed up in a ravishing oversized burgundy gown with a pin-striped pattern.

Bryce reposted a photo of his mom on Instagram with a heart hand emoji.

Bryce James reacts to mother, Savannah James' outfit at the Met Gala (Image via Instagram/_justbryce)

Bryce James is the middle child of Savannah and LeBron James. The couple has two other children, Bronny James and daughter Zhuri.

Bryce, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard who featured for Sierra Canyon High School, has announced his commitment to the University of Arizona. He officially signed with the Wildcats on Apr. 17.

NBA insider brings up Bryce James while discussing LeBron James' future

On Thursday, NBA insider Shams Charania appeared on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' where he speculated on LeBron James' future in the NBA. Shams brought up the idea that it might be tied to his son, Bryce.

"The expectation is (LeBron) is going to be playing at least another season," Shams Charania said, "but again, how long? And the other thing is, does Bryce James, his son, does that factor or play into it at all?

"His son is going to be potentially draft eligible in 2026, next year, so if he feels that next year Bryce James might be an NBA player, might be a draft-eligible player, does he extend that window?"

Bryce James is heading to Arizona after winning the state championship with his high school team, Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. They finished last season with an impressive 27-5 record with Bryce averaging 8 points, 4.2 rebounds per game.

He will join highly-rated prodigies Koa Peat, Brayden Burries, and Dwayne Aristode, who are also committed to Arizona. Bryce was rated as a four-star prospect and was the 257th-ranked player in the class of 2025.

While Bryce has shown some skills to excel at the college level, his ability to be a one-and-done player remains a question. He was also not a McDonald's All-American player like his brother, Bronny James, who has struggled for minutes after joining the Lakers.

