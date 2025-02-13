Bryce James' Sierra Canyon advances after 69-66 OT win against Redondo

Bryce James' Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is having a strong season with a record of 21-5. In Wednesday's 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships playoff game, the Trailblazers defeated the Redondo Union Seahawks 69-66 in overtime.

Senior guard Bryce Cofield led the team with 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping them advance to the next round.

Cofield is one of the best shooting guards in the Class of 2025 and is ranked No. 179 overall, per On3. He is the 49th-best player at his position and is the 25th-best player in California.

The Trailblazers came into the game after an 83-72 loss against Notre Dame on Feb. 4. That loss did not reflect their performance against the Seahawks as they went toe-to-toe with them and eventually came out on top.

The Trailblazers will take on the Heritage Christian Warriors on Friday. They will follow up with trips to St. John Bosco and Roosevelt later this month.

Sierra Canyon's Bryce James committed to Arizona Wildcats

Bryce James, the youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, announced his commitment to the Arizona Wildcats in January. He chose the Wildcats over top programs such as Ohio State and Duquesne.

He is the program's second commit, following Dwayne Aristode.

Arizona's Class of 2025 is ranked No. 49 overall, per 247Sports. Acquiring James will help the Wildcats in their recruiting process and allow them to recruit some top prospects.

Bryce James is ranked No. 210 in the country and is the 58th-best shooting guard in his class, as per On3. He is also the 27th-best overall recruit from California and is a three-star recruit, according to the recruiting website.

Bryce aims to follow in the footsteps of his brother Bronny, who played at USC and was selected by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft.

