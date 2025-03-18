Bryce James’ Sierra Canyon celebrate their title win with a heartfelt post

Bryce James and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers won the CIF State Division I basketball championship on Friday, beating the Lincoln Trojans 58-53. It was a great end to the season, which saw them record important losses against Orem, LuHI and Santa Barbara. Sierra Canyon Athletics made a post with a long caption on Instagram on Monday, detailing their momentous win. Part of it read:

Ad

“KINGS OF CALI 🏀👑 Trailing by three with three minutes left in the game, the Trailblazers went on a 9-1 run to outlast Lincoln of Stockton, 58-53, on Friday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, securing the program’s fourth @cifstate championship.”

Ad

Trending

In what was his final high school game, Bryce James contributed three points, five rebounds and two assists to Sierra Canyon’s landmark victory. The Trailblazers were led in their victory drive by three-star Iona commit, Gavin Hightower, who posted 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Other top performers for the Trailblazers were Maximo Adams, who scored 14 points and eight rebounds, and Bryce Cofield, with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Sierra Canyon’s victory was all the sweeter with the presence of the legendary LeBron James in the stands, cheering his youngest son and his teammates. The NBA legend arrived at the venue of the game amidst cheers from the crowd. He sat in the company of his wife, Savannah, and their youngest child, Zhuri.

Ad

The Los Angeles Lakers forward brought electrifying energy at Golden 1 in Sacramento, California, to witness his son and his teammates win the state championship crown.

LeBron James shared a post with Overtime on Instagram, celebrating Bryce's victory following the game on Friday.

Ad

What is next for Bryce James?

Bryce James has had an eventful high school career, culminating in his state championship victory with Sierra Canyon on Friday. The three-star shooting guard has announced his commitment to the Wildcats. He also received offers from Duquesne, Ohio State and Arizona.

The 17-year-old will be looking to make an impact with the Wildcats, enhancing his chances of making it to the NBA. LeBron has expressed his wish to play in the NBA with both his sons. However, the chances of it happening depend on Bryce James making it to the league and the legend lasting a few years more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback