Bryce James' Sierra Canyon climbs a spot in the latest ESPN HS basketball team rankings while AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep drops out 

In the Week 18 ESPN High School Basketball rankings published by analyst Paul Biancardi, Bryce James' Sierra Canyon saw an upgrade in their rankings. The Trailblazers, who were ranked at the 25th spot in Week 17, are at the 24th spot now.

However, the No. 1 recruit (as per On3) and BYU signee AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep falls out of the Top 25, as a result of them getting knocked out in the Final Four of the Grind Session in Lawrence, Kansas. Check out the full rankings below:

"Week 1️⃣8️⃣ of the ESPN High School Boys’ Basketball team rankings, per @paulbiancardi 🏀," the post was captioned.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon secured the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships Trophy after their 58-53 win against Lincoln on March 14.

They also finished the season with a 27-7 overall record and a 6-1 record in the Mission League. Their winning streak started on March 3 against Centennial, whom they faced in Round 1 of the Championships.

However, AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep, ranked at the 24th spot last week, see itself replaced by the Trailblazers. It was the Fishers who entered the Top 25 high school basketball rankings.

The Tigers have not lost a single game this season as they boast a 30-0 record overall and a 13-0 record in the Indiana Section Hoosier Crossroads Basketball League. In it, they sit above Avon, Westfield and Noblesville.

Furthermore, this week's rankings also mark it as the ninth consecutive week where the Boozer twins' Columbus Explorers stay at the top spot. They completed a historic four-peat after winning the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament for the fourth time in a row.

The Explorers have been on a winning streak since their 62-44 victory against Riviera Prep on Jan. 10. In the tournament, they defeated Doral Academy, Western, Miami, Windermere and Seminole by, at least, 30 points.

Bryce James' heartfelt message after winning the CIF Trophy in his last game for the school

Ranking at the 211th spot nationally, 58th in the shooting guard position and 27th in California, Bryce James received offers from Duquesne, Ohio State and Arizona Wildcats.

He chose to commit to the Wildcats on Jan. 1. However, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard helped his team to a trophy in his final game and took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message:

Bryce James' heartfelt message after winning the CIF Trophy in his last game for the school (Image: IG/ Bryce James)

"Best way to go out," James captioned his story.

Bryce James will be joined by Dwayne Aristode at the Wildcats next season.

