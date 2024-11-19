Bryce James vs AJ Dybantsa NIL deals: Which high school hooper earns more from brand collaborations?

Bryce James and AJ Dybantsa are two of the most prominent names in high school basketball. While both boast impressive NIL valuations and partnerships, their paths to earning differ big time. Bryce James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, leverages his family legacy and social media presence.

On the other hand, AJ Dybantsa, the top recruit in the 2025 class, earns through his elite basketball talent and a rapidly expanding portfolio of partnerships.

Bryce James vs. AJ Dybantsa’s NIL deals and collaborations

Bryce James currently has an NIL valuation of $1.3 million per On3, ranking fifth among high school basketball players. Perhaps his most notable deal to date is the one he signed with Klutch Sports, the agency of LeBron's close friend Rich Paul, back in 2022.

In contrast, AJ Dybantsa has skyrocketed to the top of the NIL rankings with a valuation of $2.5 million per On3. The projected 2026 NBA first-overall draft pick has signed landmark deals with Red Bull and Nike.

Despite having an impressive social media following of 3.4 million across Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter), Bryce's valuation has stagnated. His most recent brand promotion was for Taco Bell, highlighting limited activity in expanding his NIL portfolio.

Bryce’s basketball performance also lags behind peers, impacting his marketability compared to players with higher rankings or standout achievements.

As for Dybantsa, his Nike deal signed in November was reportedly worth $4 million. Meanwhile, his Red Bull deal from October marks the first time the energy drink giant partnered with a high school basketball player.

His valuation increased by $362,000 over the past 10 weeks, driven by on-court dominance and smart brand alignments. Red Bull’s campaign aligns with AJ’s explosive athleticism, which he aptly described as,

“Red Bull gives you wings, and I can for sure fly.”

What sets AJ Dybantsa apart from Bryce James?

Dybantsa’s achievements include being part of Nike’s 2024 NIL roster, introduced by Kevin Durant, and receiving 30 college offers.

Meanwhile, Bryce James faces challenges in maximizing his NIL potential despite his strong online presence. The lack of additional offers beyond Ohio State and Duquesne and limited brand activity show a need for growth in his basketball profile.

AJ Dybantsa made waves in the NIL landscape with his groundbreaking deal with Nike. The agreement shows his rising status as one of the most promising young athletes in basketball.

The deal positions Dybantsa alongside elite athletes like Bronny James and Caitlin Clark, who are part of Nike's NIL roster, and it sets a new benchmark for high school athletes in terms of brand value and recognition.

Dybantsa, who plays for Prolific Prep, shared his excitement about joining Nike, to align with a brand that inspired him growing up. His rapid ascent in the NIL world complements his on-court performance, making him a standout both in talent and marketability.

