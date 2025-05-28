Bryce Underwood's Michigan move sets stage for Sherrone Moore to aim flipping five-star CB Havon Finney from LSU

Michigan pulled off the biggest recruiting surprise of the 2025 cycle by flipping five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU. The nation's No. 1 recruit frequently smashed any flip rumor but ultimately fell prey to Sherrone Moore's recruiting wave.

That loss alone was a major hit for LSU, but Moore’s staff isn’t stopping there. They are now targeting another five-star LSU commit: cornerback Havon Finney Jr.

On May 21, Wolverines defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan and safeties coach Lionel Stokes traveled to Los Angeles to watch Finney during a workout at Sierra Canyon High School. On3's Ethan McDowell reported on Monday that UM is working to flip Finney.

As of now, LSU's 2026 class ranks No. 1 in the nation with nine committed players, including three five-star prospects. However, retaining those elite recruits remains a challenge. The Tigers were previously on track to land the No. 1 class in 2025, but they ultimately lost both Underwood and wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

LSU lost Underwood largely due to NIL-related factors, and Michigan is a big player in this sector. Besides that, the Wolverines have a strong track record of developing elite cornerbacks, and Morgan has made a name for himself as a top recruiter.

Though LSU still appears to be in control of Finney’s recruitment, the Underwood flip shows that Michigan is capable of pulling off big surprises when it enters the mix.

In March, Finney reclassified to the 2026 class, skipping his junior season. Before reclassifying, he was ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 cycle, and now, he sits as the No. 2 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 4 player in California, per Rivals.

In the 2024 season, Finney racked up 37 tackles, four interceptions, 16 pass deflections and returned two punts for touchdowns, while also contributing offensively with two catches for 63 yards and averaging 14.5 yards per punt return.

Havon Finney's father reveals his son's affinity toward Michigan

Havon Finney Jr. announced his commitment to LSU in April, despite strong interest from both Michigan and Ohio State. According to his father, Havon Finney Sr., Sherrone Moore's program remains a top choice in Finney’s mind (via The Wolverine):

“He loves Ann Arbor. He loves Michigan. He loves Coach (Lamar) Morgan. Realistically, he was down to LSU, Michigan and Ohio State. Those are his go-to schools. My wife talks about it now like, ‘Dang, Michigan would have been great.’”

The Wolverines have seven committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 19 in the nation. They already have a cornerback commit in the cycle in four-star prospect Brody Jennings.

