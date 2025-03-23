"Bryce Underwood though?": Fans react as five-star QB Ryder Lyons labels him as the " No. 1 guy" for Michigan

Michigan made one of the biggest moves in the 2025 class by flipping five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU, who is now considered the potential QB1 for the Wolverines for the years to come. Underwood would be hitting the field in the 2025 season, but Sherrone Moore already has another five-star QB target, Ryder Lyons.

Lyons' college football enrollment will be delayed until 2027 due to an LDS mission. However, Moore and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey have clarified that Lyons is a top priority.

“Coach Sherrone Moore and Coach Lindsey have really been trying to build a relationship with me," Lyons told On3 on Friday. "As soon as Coach Lindsey got the job, he made it clear that I’m their No. 1 guy. Their message is that I’m a top guy and they want me bad. They believe in me.”

Underwood set MHSAA state records with 11,488 passing yards and 179 total touchdowns, including 152 through the air. As the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class and the top player in Michigan, Moore and his staff went all out to secure his commitment.

Landing Underwood, while aggressively pursuing another five-star quarterback like Lyons, has made waves in the college football world, and fans also left surprised.

"Bryce Underwood though?" one wrote.

"Good luck beating Bryce Underwood," a fan wrote.

"Going from Underwood to Lyons would be absolute insanity," one wrote.

Others questioned Michigan's quarterback depth and NIL strategy, with reports surfacing about a staggering $12 million deal to lure Underwood to Ann Arbor, which Oracle founder Larry Ellison reportedly backed.

"Are they giving him 12 million though? Someone should ask him," one wrote.

"Unfortunately for you Ryder, they paid Bryce 12 million dollars and if he doesn’t start for the next 3 years, he’s going to leave faster than you can blink your eyes so if you wanna start, I recommend you go somewhere else," one wrote.

"Somebody tell this kid Michigan can’t recruit quality WR’s," one wrote.

Besides Michigan, Lyons is also considering Oregon, BYU, Ohio State, Ole Miss and USC.

Insider reveals Michigan's edge in Ryder Lyons' recruitment

USC was once seen as the favorite to land Ryder Lyons, with On3 projecting a 97.6% chance of his commitment. However, he recently told Rivals earlier this month that his interest in Lincoln Riley's program has declined.

With the huge change in his recruitment momentum, Michigan is now considered his potential next destination. Rivals' Adam Gorney weighed on the discussion.

"Lyons has a ton of confidence and swagger and might pick BYU in a shocking recruiting move but Michigan looks strongest now according to sources. Michigan is emerging and is now the team to beat. Unless something unforeseen happens, the Wolverines will get Lyons."

Lyons is the No. 1 recruit in California and the No. 4 quarterback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

