"Buckeye soon omg!": Fans react as four-star RB includes Ryan Day's Ohio State in his top 3 after recent offer

Four-star running back Favour Akih visited Ohio State this week for spring practice and has narrowed his college choices to three schools. On Tuesday, he tweeted that he is including Ryan Day's school in his top 3 alongside Miami and USC:

"Thank you to all the teams who took a chance on be, and I’m thankful for all the relationships we have made along the way! But, I am officially down to 3 schools!"

According to the On3, Akih is the No. 18 running back in the 2026 class. He has drawn interest from top programs but had been waiting for an offer from his home-state Buckeyes, which finally came this week.

Ohio State running backs coach Carlos Locklyn had been recruiting Akih for a while, and the offer sparked excitement among Buckeyes fans on X.

"Crazy how Ohio can offer last minute and get in," one tweeted.

"Son of Ohio. Go be great, Buckeye!!" one tweeted.

Akih is from Rutherford B. Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio. He had earlier told On3 that it would be hard for him to leave home, and so in-state Buckeyes remain his top choice.

"Lets go! Come play in front of the best damn fans in the land," one tweeted.

"LOOKS LIKE A BUCKEYE TO ME!" One tweeted.

Akih is set to visit USC on Jun. 6 and Miami on Jun. 20. With competition heating up, the Buckeyes must maintain their momentum to secure his commitment.

Ohio State is trending for Favour Akih's commitment

After winning the 2024 national championship, Ohio State remains a top destination for recruits, especially those from within the state. Shortly after Ryan Day’s staff extended an offer to Favour Akih, On3’s Steve Wiltfong predicted Akih would commit to the Buckeyes, giving them an 84% chance of landing him.

Akih himself expressed strong interest in Ohio State following the offer, telling Rivals:

"Sitting in the running back room, I can see myself being a Buckeye."

In 2024, during his junior season, Akih ran for 1,653 yards and 15 touchdowns while recording nine receptions for 142 yards and three scores. If he commits to Ohio State, he will join a 2026 recruiting class ranked No. 6 nationally with five pledges.

