"Buckeye or trash young man": Football fans react as 5-star EDGE Carter Meadows schedules five key visits including Michigan and Ohio State

Five-star EDGE prospect Carter Meadows has announced five college visits coming up in the next month. Meadows is scheduled to visit Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, South Carolina and Stanford. His scheduled visits have stirred reactions among fans online, especially on X.

An Ohio State fan had this to say:

“Ohio State or trash young man.”

A Stanford fan account, Stanford Athletic, sold Carter on the Stanford university environment, quality of education and their football programs.

“Carter, on your visit to Stanford, check out the Alpine Inn with your family if you have time. Enjoy the visit to The Farm. It’s an amazing experience and education… and the football is only getting better.”

Similarly, a Penn State fan account, Nittany Nation, attempted to sell Carter on the promise of a great NFL draft prospect.

“Gotta get our guy home. Come get a good education and get developed into a first-round pick. Keep grinding.”

A South Carolina fan is dreaming up a partnership between Meadows and the Gamecocks EDGE Dylan Stewart, writing:

“Jesus Christ can you imagine Dylan Steward and Carter Meadows on the same defensive front?”

Meanwhile, a Penn State fan commented, boasting of the Nittany Lions’ ability to produce top quality players in Meadows’ position.

“Recent history says Penn State is EdgeU (not to mention our track record with Gonzaga. He’s a Lion.”

Another Ohio State fan, presented the Buckeyes as the best choice for Meadows, especially compared with Michigan.

“Perhaps he is not aware of how OSU has a history of developing edge rushers and sending them to the NFL. But wait there’s more, he can go to Michigan and sit out a couple of years of bowl games when the NCAA hammer falls.”

Carter Meadows’ confirmed visits and dates

Carter Meadows’ next visit will be from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23. He will visit Michigan, after which he will head to Penn State on Mar. 25 to see the Nittany Lions begin their spring practice. Meadows will then visit Ohio State with his family on Mar. 27 for his final visit this month.

The top EDGE prospect from Gonzaga,Washington, DC, will open his April visits at Stanford on Apr. 11, before another visit to South Carolina on Apr. 17-19.

