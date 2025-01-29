"Buckeyes need you for the next run": Fans rally behind No. 1 prospect Jackson Cantwell after Ryan Day's visit

Nixa High School (Missouri) has become a must-stop for college football coaches, and the reason is five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. The latest visitors were Ryan Day and Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye, who stopped by on Tuesday to check in on the elite prospect.

"Thank you to @ryandaytime for coming to Nixa, MO before seeing any other schools! Always a pleasure to have him and @CoachJFrye come in. Means a lot that the National Champs came here first. #NSGB #OH," Cantwell posted on X.

Ohio State is coming off a 14-2 season and a national championship victory over Notre Dame on Jan. 20. With Cantwell ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class, Buckeye fans were thrilled by the news of Ohio State's interest.

"Come home big dawg. Buckeyes need you for the next run 🌰," a fan wrote.

"Gotta come to the Buckeyes my guy we would love to support you on and off the field! Go Bucks and go Jackson," one wrote.

"Come win a natty here!!! 🅾️-H!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥," another wrote.

Day’s decision to visit Nixa as his first stop after winning a national championship proves Ohio State’s strong interest in Cantwell.

"Ryan Day back beating up the road game over for you chumps," one wrote.

"Hope things work out for you 🙏," one fan wrote.

"Make the move brotha🌰🌰🌰," another wrote.

The 6-foot-7.5, 305-pound Cantwell possesses both the physical attributes and work ethic needed to dominate at the next level. His athletic background is further boosted by his parents, both Olympic champions, who have instilled a relentless drive for improvement.

Adding him to Ohio State’s 2026 recruiting class would be a major win for Day and his staff.

On3 gives Ohio State a 3% chance of securing Cantwell's commitment, but with the Buckeyes' championship win and Day's personal visit, they are expected to enjoy a strong edge moving forward.

Jackson Cantwell's recruitment update

Jackson Cantwell was initially considered a strong Missouri prospect, given that his father, Christian, an Olympic shot putter, is a Missouri alumnus. Jackson was seen with Eli Drinkwitz during the second half of the Tigers' basketball game against Ole Miss on Saturday.

Although Missouri is still the leading contender in Cantwell's recruitment, the situation is becoming more complicated as time goes on.

Before Ryan Day’s visit, Kirby Smart and Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels visited Cantwell on Monday. Last week, Miami coaches, including Mario Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, visited Cantwell and his family.

Cantwell’s recruitment is expected to intensify and he has already narrowed his list of potential schools to 14:

LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, Nebraska, Miami, Oregon, Alabama, Texas A&M, USC, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri and Ole Miss.

He is expected to reduce the list further in the near future.

