BYU-bound AJ Dybantsa shares reaction to photo with Meleek Thomas from the Jordan Brand Classic

Five-star forward and BYU signee AJ Dybantsa on Tuesday reacted to a picture of him with five-star Arkansas-bound guard Meleek Thomas. The picture, along with several others from the Jordan Brand Classic, was posted on Instagram by Shooting Starz.

Dybantsa shared the post on his Instagram story, reacting with two crossed fingers emojis.

AJ Dybantsa’s Instagram story

The Jordan Brand Classic is an elite basketball event that has featured big names. The 2025 edition was held Friday in the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C., featuring the biggest names in high school basketball.

Oklahoma signee Aaliyah Chavez dominated the girls game, earning the MVP award. On the other hand, Syracuse-bound Kiyan Anthony won the boys MVP honor.

Anthony led Team Air to a 141-124 victory over Team Flight, which had AJ Dybantsa and Arkansas signees Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas. Anthony scored 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting along with five rebounds.

Dybantsa led Team Flight with 25 points and seven rebounds while Acuff scored 22 points. Thomas followed with 16 points, with 12 points from Kentucky signee Jasper Johnson, 11 from Houston’s Chris Cenac, and 10 from Sadiq White.

Before the Friday event, Dybantsa and Thomas also teamed up with other stars on the West Team in the McDonald's All-American Game. Along with stars like Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, Washington signee Niko Bundalo and USC-bound Alijah Arenas, they beat the East Team 105-92.

While Peterson led the West Team in points with 18 points, Dybantsa followed with 17 points. Peterson and Cameron Boozer shared the MVP award. Boozer led the East Team with 16 points.

BYU's recruiting and AJ Dybantsa's place

AJ Dybantsa is an important piece in the powerful roster Kevin Young has built at BYU. It is a revolution that started with the last recruiting cycle and is continuing ahead of next season. The addition of Baylor guard Robert Wright III is the latest indicator of Young's seriousness with his project at BYU.

Dybantsa voiced his respect for Wright's talent in an interview:

“Pure point guard. I mean, we played with each other one time at, like, SLAM, but it’s going to be live — pure point guard. He’s a winner. He can get a bucket when he needs to. So, it’s a great pickup for us.”

Dybantsa is ESPN’s top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class.

