AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), is heading to the BYU Cougars next season. The five-star recruit has been posting highlights and achievements of his future team and teammates on his Instagram.

This time, Dybantsa took to his IG story to share an image collage from his time at 'Red Bull Run the Racks', a premier basketball shooting competition in the United States, while also meeting legendary college hoops analyst Dick Vitale and WNBA HOF Lisa Leslie:

BYU Cougars-bound star AJ Dybantsa highlights recent memories with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie and sportscasting legend Dick Vitale (Image: IG/ AJ Dybantsa)

AJ Dybantsa, who has a NIL value of $3.8 million (according to On3), signed a deal with Red Bull on Oct. 15, last year, making him the highest-paid high school player. Dybantsa broke the news in a podcast by Swish Cultures that was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter):

"I partnered with Red Bull. Me and Red Bull are partners now. I think it was a great partnership coming," Dybantsa said. "It's gonna be beneficial for both of us. The platform that they have and I think we fit right in with each other, so it's gonna be special."

Furthermore, Dybantsa met the veteran analyst Dick Vitale and shared an image with the 85-year-old on his IG story:

AJ Dybantsa shares a picture with veteran analyst Dick Vitale on his IG story (Image: IG/ AJ Dybantsa)

The 6-foot-9 forward was accompanied by his father, Ace Dybantsa. Vitale took to X to share some words about Dybantsa as the duo had brunch together:

"Hi everybody, it's a pleasure. I'm here with a special guest. They came down to visit me in Sarasota, Florida. Dad, him, AJ [Dybantsa] baby,” Vitale said.

Kevin Durant tells AJ Dybantsa the difference between high school and college basketball

Dybantsa and two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant shared some time in a podcast by hosts Mr. Talk Spicy and Cha-Ching. The video was uploaded to the NBA YouTube channel last week.

Durant, who played for the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12, was asked the difference between high school and college basketball by Dybantsa:

"I don't wanna say it was hard," Kevin Durant said, "but the style of play in college is a little faster than high schools, a little more structured. There's more stuff you gotta think about more than anything: game plans, how we are playing defense, the type of offense you wanna run, Just the type of stuff you think about, that's the difference in levels." (6:09-6:27)

Dybantsa will enroll early at BYU on April 29 before attending the 2025 Iverson Classic on May 3rd.

