BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares 4-word reaction to Rutgers star Dylan Harper's return from injury 

BYU signee and the Class of 2025's No. 1 recruit AJ Dybantsa was hyped about Rutgers star Dylan Harper's return after he suffered a high ankle sprain during the team’s loss to Penn State on Jan. 20.

Harper returned in style after he scored a game-high 28 points on 46.6% shooting, grabbed six rebounds, dished out five assists, stole the ball four times, and had one block in 34 minutes to lead Rutgers to an 82-73 win against Illinois. Harper posted a highlight reel on Instagram after the game and Dybantsa commented on the reel:

Check out AJ Dybantsa's comment:

"2 back on timin," commented Dybantsa.

While Harper was listed as questionable for the game against the Fighting Illini, the team revealed he would be available 45 minutes before the tip-off. Furthermore, the 6-foot-6 guard came off the bench to play on Jan. 25 against Michigan State but only managed to record six points in 13 minutes in Rutgers' 81-74 loss.

Harper is currently averaging 19.1 points on 48.7% shooting, 4.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks per contest.

As for AJ Dybantsa, he will join the BYU Cougars next season and has continued to impress with his performances for Utah Prep this year. The 6-foot-9 forward led Team USA to two gold medals at the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Merida, Mexico, and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey.

In Mexico, Dybantsa averaged 13.7 points and 3.8 assists. In Turkey, the Utah Prep forward averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.9 rebounds on 58.7% shooting. His best performance came against France where he scored 19 points on 63.6% shooting, grabbed five rebounds, dished out 4 assists, and had 5 steals.

AJ Dybantsa to miss the 2025 Iverson Classic All-American game

This year's Iverson Classic will be held at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Va. on May 3. The event announced most of the lineup including some top prospects including Nate Ament, Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson and Darius Acuff, among others.

However, Dybantsa will not make it to the tournament because it clashes with his BYU schedule. The Brockton, MA native will enroll with the Cougars at the end of April.

Dybantsa's absence will be filled by some other prospect, according to On3 with the roster being split into two teams.

