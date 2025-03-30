BYU signee AJ Dybantsa shares what he learnt from Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and Jermiah Fears :"Dylan Told Me to Get in Shape"

AJ Dybantsa, a five-star small forward from Brockton, Massachusetts, is set to play for the BYU Cougars. The 6-9 athlete chose the Kevin Young-led program over other top schools such as Kansas State, Duke, Auburn, USC, Alabama and North Carolina.

Ad

The five-star prospect is already having conversations with current players about college life during the season. Players such as Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and Jeremiah Fears shared their experience of playing at the collegiate level with Dybantsa.

On the Hold My Banner podcast, the five-star prospect said:

"I talked to Dylan Harper. I talked to Ace Bailey... I talked to Jeremiah Fears. I've already asked them about college, like how the flights is, how the schedule is... Every college is different so they have different schedules... Dylan told me to get in shape before you even get there." [6:40]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Harper and Bailey are teammates at Rutgers, whereas Fears plays for the Oklahoma Sooners. Ace Bailey was ranked No. 2 in the Class of 2024, whereas Harper was the third-best overall recruit from the same class, as per On3. Fears was the 71st-best athlete from the Class of 2024, according to On3.

AJ Dybantsa is the best overall recruit from the Class of 2025 and averaged 21.5 points per game in six outings last year, as per MaxPreps.

Ad

AJ Dybantsa had high praise for BYU's head coach Kevin Young

The BYU Cougars signed the best prospect in the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa in Dec. last year. The five-star small forward chose the Cougars over some of the best schools in the country after taking multiple visits to BYU.

BYU extended an offer to Dybantsa on May 31, 2024. He officially visited the program in Oct. and was impressed by the school. The 6-9 athlete spoke about the program and had high praise for their head coach, Kevin Young.

Ad

"Kevin Young was an NBA coach, so he is telling me that he will bring a lot of NBA styles and concepts to the program," Dybantsa said. "It’s good that he has NBA experience. I mean, I’m trying to get to the NBA, so anyone that has NBA experience or anyone that has brought people to the NBA or coached in the NBA is going to have knowledge for that."

BYU's Class of 2025 is ranked No. 11 in the country, as per 247Sports. The program has signed three athletes so far from the class. Apart from AJ Dybantsa, the Cougars have landed four-star recruits Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgess.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback